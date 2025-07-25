How to watch 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Time, TV channel, streaming and what to know

GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, including TV channel, live stream, time and more.

Four NFL greats are set to take their rightful place among the game’s immortals this Saturday, as Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, and Eric Allen are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in Canton, Ohio.

For Eric Allen, it’s been a long time coming, this marks his 19th year of eligibility, while Jared Allen earns the honor in his fifth year on the ballot. Antonio Gates, one of the most dominant tight ends in league history, also joins the class, and Sterling Sharpe—whose stellar career was tragically shortened by a neck condition—has been selected as the senior finalist.

This year's enshrinement ceremony promises to be a special moment for fans and football lifers alike. And if you’re hoping to catch every speech, tribute, and golden jacket presentation live, there are several ways to stream the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony online—no cable required. Stick around for all the streaming info, including how to watch it for free.

When is the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony this year?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 2

Saturday, Aug. 2 Time: 1 pm ET or 10 am PT

1 pm ET or 10 am PT Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Get ready for the ultimate celebration of gridiron greatness, Football's Greatest Weekend has arrived, as Canton, Ohio once again plays host to the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement.

Running from July 31 to August 3, the festivities culminate on Saturday, August 2, when this year's legends, Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe, are officially immortalized at 1 pm ET inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

But before the busts are unveiled, the ceremonies kicks into gear with the Gold Jacket Dinner Ceremony on Friday, August 1 at 6 pm ET, held at the Canton Memorial Civic Center and Cultural Center. It's a moment drenched in emotion and history, as each inductee receives the iconic gold jacket.

How to watch 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX

NFL Network, FOX Streaming: Fubo, NFL+

The event will be available to watch live on NFL Network and FOX. These channels are readily accessible through streaming platform Fubo.

If you're a football fan looking to stream the event, Fubo has you covered. Known for its sports-heavy lineup, Fubo carries NFL Network. The Pro plan kicks off at $84.99/month. That price brings you access to 200+ channels and over 100 live sporting events.

Fubo sweetens the deal with perks like unlimited cloud DVR, on-demand content, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, perfect for households that don’t agree on one game.

First-time subscribers can even take Fubo for a free test drive and knock $20 off their first month, making it a slam dunk for anyone wanting to catch the action without the full-season commitment.