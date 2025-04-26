How to watch 2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Round 15: Live stream, TV schedule, and start times

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Round 15 live on TV, with & without cable.

A massive crowd is set to flood Acrisure Stadium this weekend as Supercross makes its long-awaited return to Pittsburgh for the first time in more than four decades.

Seth Hammaker heads into town riding high, having seized sole control of the red plate after a triumphant outing in New Jersey. So far, 2025 has seen him deliver the sharpest, most complete version of himself. Meanwhile, Cullin Park continues to turn heads with his consistency. His fourth-place finish in the tough conditions at East Rutherford only added to his growing reputation — while his mud-riding prowess stands out, his adaptability across all terrains has been equally impressive.

Austin Forkner showed signs of life last weekend, delivering a performance that felt like a step in the right direction. Although a late error cost him a bit, it was refreshing to see flashes of the Forkner many believe is still lurking beneath the surface. In the premier class, Chase Sexton was nothing short of spectacular in New Jersey, blowing away the field and at one point stretching his advantage to a staggering 20 seconds. It may have been the finest performance of his career to date.

Cooper Webb, while unable to match Sexton’s blistering pace, kept things steady with another smart ride. He remains nine points clear atop the standings with just three rounds left. For Webb, the path forward is simple: capitalize on every point available and make Sexton have to be flawless the rest of the way.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Round 15 of the 2025 Supercross season from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Supercross 2025 Round 15 in Pittsburgh: Date & start time

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Round 15 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 26.

The festivities kick off at noon on Saturday, with a fanfest running side-by-side with qualifying, both set to get underway at 12:00 p.m.

The spotlight will then shift to Acrisure Stadium, where the opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., setting the stage for the main event, which is slated to drop the gate at 7:00 p.m. sharp.

How to watch 2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Round 10

Live streaming: Peacock

Peacock will provide live coverage of Race Day Live, featuring qualifying sessions, beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT.

The highly anticipated races will also be streamed live on Peacock, with the night program kicking off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Track Map