How to watch 2025 Paris Marathon: Live stream, TV channel, start time and route map

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Paris Marathon, as well as date, start time and route map.

The Paris Marathon returns this Sunday, April 13, as tens of thousands of runners flood the streets of the French capital for one of the most iconic and demanding races on the global calendar.

While the Arc de Triomphe continues to bookend the course as both the start and finish point, this year's edition introduces a slight variation: a new stretch weaving through Place de la Nation and Lake Daumesnil, adding a fresh twist to the familiar route.

Last year’s edition saw a record-breaking 53,899 finishers, surpassing the previous benchmark set by the 2019 New York City Marathon. In the elite men’s field, Mulugeta Uma of Ethiopia claimed top honors, edging out Kenya's Titus Kipruto in a thrilling finale.

Once again, the race will begin on the Champs-Élysées, with thousands of participants united in their ambition to conquer the 42.195 km course and cross the finish line on Avenue Foch.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Paris Marathon, including how to watch the action unfold live.

When and where is 2025 Paris Marathon

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 2:00 am ET | 11:00 pm PT (Saturday, April 12)

The 2025 Paris Marathon is scheduled to get underway at 8:00 am local time (CEST), which corresponds to a 2:00 am Eastern Time start for viewers tuning in from North America.

How To Watch 2025 Paris Marathon

TV channel: USA Network

You can catch all the 2025 Paris Marathon action from the race live on Peacock.

Peacock Premium subscription is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris Marathon 2025 route map, weather forecast & other details

As is customary, the Paris Marathon will both begin and end beneath the shadow of the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

Runners will set off from the famed Champs-Elysees and cross the finish line on Avenue Foch, taking in a host of Paris' most renowned landmarks along the way. Among the notable sights lining the course are the Palais Garnier, the Louvre, and the Eiffel Tower. True to tradition, the race will also weave through the Bois de Vincennes and Bois de Boulogne.

This year's edition features a few subtle tweaks to the course layout, with new sections leading athletes past the Place de la Nation and around Lake Daumesnil.

Despite these slight adjustments, the route maintains the same charm, challenge, and grandeur that has come to define one of the world’s most celebrated marathons.

Weather Forecast: The 2025 Paris Marathon is expected to kick off under slightly damp conditions, with light rain possible in the early morning hours. However, the showers should clear, giving way to overcast skies for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures are projected to hover between 15°C and 17°C (high 50s to low 60s Fahrenheit), offering fairly mild and manageable conditions for the runners throughout the event.

Paris Marathon 2025 course records