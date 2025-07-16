How to watch the 2025 Open Championship: TV schedule, live stream, channel and prize money for PGA Tour event

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 Open Championship PGA Tour Golf.

Golf’s oldest major returns with all the drama and history fans could ask for, as the 153rd Open Championship tees off this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Often referred to as the British Open, this iconic tournament brings not only the world’s best players but also a healthy dose of wind, rain, and links-style unpredictability. With play set in the U.K., American viewers better have their alarms set and coffee pots ready if they want to catch the action live.

After a riveting 2025 season, the final major of the year takes center stage with the Claret Jug once again up for grabs on Portrush's rugged terrain, just the third time this venue has hosted the event.

Last year's Champion Golfer of the Year, Xander Schauffele, arrives with his eyes on a title defense, but much of the spotlight will shine on local hero Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman is riding high after claiming his first Masters this spring to complete the career Grand Slam, and his recent win at the Scottish Open may have been the ideal warm-up. Still, after a rocky stretch this summer, McIlroy isn’t the betting favorite.

That distinction belongs to Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player. McIlroy, though, remains second on the odds sheet and will be eager to erase the bitter memory of his early exit at Portrush back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm lurks just behind the top two. Though he's yet to break through with a victory on the LIV Golf circuit, the fiery Spaniard has rediscovered his rhythm and looks like a serious threat to lift the Claret Jug this week.

And let’s not forget Shane Lowry, the man who captured hearts and hardware in 2019. Though his 2025 campaign has seen its share of ups and downs, the Irishman always seems to find another gear on home soil.

From a historic venue to a star-studded field and a sizable payout, the 2025 Open Championship is shaping up to be a can't-miss event. Whether you’re tuning in for the tradition, the drama, or the leaderboard battles, here’s your complete guide to what’s on tap in Northern Ireland.

2025 Open Championship: PGA Tour event information

When Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 Time 1:30 am ET Where Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland Prize Pool $17 million ($3.1m and 750 FedEx Cup points for winner) Yardage 7,381-yard, par-71 course

The 2025 Open Championship gets underway on Thursday, July 17, and wraps up on Sunday, July 20, at the esteemed Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

How to watch the 2025 Open Championship on TV and online

TV Channel: NBC, Golf Channel (highlights), USA Network

NBC, Golf Channel (highlights), USA Network Livestream: Peacock, Fubo

Peacock is set to deliver wall-to-wall streaming coverage of this week's Open Championship, offering golf fans plenty to feast on.

The platform will carry exclusive early-round action on both Thursday and Friday, giving viewers a front-row seat to the first swings before the main broadcast begins. Over the weekend, Peacock will continue the momentum by streaming Sky Sports' Open Championship coverage, eight hours on Saturday and another seven on Sunday.

But that's not all. Golf lovers can also catch live streams of featured groups in both morning and afternoon sessions throughout all four rounds. And for those who enjoy the finesse of the short game, a dedicated Par-3 Channel will also be available for streaming.

The Open Championship will also be broadcast on USA Network, with daily highlight coverage also airing every afternoon on the Golf Channel. Both Golf Channel and USA Network are available to stream live via Fubo streaming service.

Check out the full TV schedule below:

Thursday: 1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00 am - 3:30 pm (NBC) | 4am to 3:30pm (USA Network, Fubo )

) Friday: 1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00 am - 3:30 pm (NBC) | 4am to 3:30pm (USA Network, Fubo )

) Saturday: 5:00am - 3:00pm (NBC) | Early TV coverage 5-7am (USA Network, Fubo )

) Sunday: 4:00am - 2:00pm (NBC) | Early TV coverage 5-7am (USA Network, Fubo)

Open Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times