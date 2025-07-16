This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
TOPSHOT-GOLF-OPEN-BRITAINAFP
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch the 2025 Open Championship: TV schedule, live stream, channel and prize money for PGA Tour event

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 Open Championship PGA Tour Golf.

Golf’s oldest major returns with all the drama and history fans could ask for, as the 153rd Open Championship tees off this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Often referred to as the British Open, this iconic tournament brings not only the world’s best players but also a healthy dose of wind, rain, and links-style unpredictability. With play set in the U.K., American viewers better have their alarms set and coffee pots ready if they want to catch the action live.

After a riveting 2025 season, the final major of the year takes center stage with the Claret Jug once again up for grabs on Portrush's rugged terrain, just the third time this venue has hosted the event.

Last year's Champion Golfer of the Year, Xander Schauffele, arrives with his eyes on a title defense, but much of the spotlight will shine on local hero Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman is riding high after claiming his first Masters this spring to complete the career Grand Slam, and his recent win at the Scottish Open may have been the ideal warm-up. Still, after a rocky stretch this summer, McIlroy isn’t the betting favorite.

That distinction belongs to Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player. McIlroy, though, remains second on the odds sheet and will be eager to erase the bitter memory of his early exit at Portrush back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm lurks just behind the top two. Though he's yet to break through with a victory on the LIV Golf circuit, the fiery Spaniard has rediscovered his rhythm and looks like a serious threat to lift the Claret Jug this week.

And let’s not forget Shane Lowry, the man who captured hearts and hardware in 2019. Though his 2025 campaign has seen its share of ups and downs, the Irishman always seems to find another gear on home soil.

From a historic venue to a star-studded field and a sizable payout, the 2025 Open Championship is shaping up to be a can't-miss event. Whether you’re tuning in for the tradition, the drama, or the leaderboard battles, here’s your complete guide to what’s on tap in Northern Ireland.

2025 Open Championship: PGA Tour event information

WhenThursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20
Time1:30 am ET
WhereRoyal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland
Prize Pool$17 million ($3.1m and 750 FedEx Cup points for winner)
Yardage7,381-yard, par-71 course

The 2025 Open Championship gets underway on Thursday, July 17, and wraps up on Sunday, July 20, at the esteemed Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

How to watch the 2025 Open Championship on TV and online

  • TV Channel: NBC, Golf Channel (highlights), USA Network
  • Livestream: Peacock, Fubo

Peacock is set to deliver wall-to-wall streaming coverage of this week's Open Championship, offering golf fans plenty to feast on.

The platform will carry exclusive early-round action on both Thursday and Friday, giving viewers a front-row seat to the first swings before the main broadcast begins. Over the weekend, Peacock will continue the momentum by streaming Sky Sports' Open Championship coverage, eight hours on Saturday and another seven on Sunday.

But that's not all. Golf lovers can also catch live streams of featured groups in both morning and afternoon sessions throughout all four rounds. And for those who enjoy the finesse of the short game, a dedicated Par-3 Channel will also be available for streaming.

The Open Championship will also be broadcast on USA Network, with daily highlight coverage also airing every afternoon on the Golf Channel. Both Golf Channel and USA Network are available to stream live via Fubo streaming service.

Check out the full TV schedule below:

  • Thursday: 1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00 am - 3:30 pm (NBC) | 4am to 3:30pm (USA Network, Fubo)
  • Friday: 1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00 am - 3:30 pm (NBC) | 4am to 3:30pm (USA Network, Fubo)
  • Saturday: 5:00am - 3:00pm (NBC) | Early TV coverage 5-7am (USA Network, Fubo)
  • Sunday: 4:00am - 2:00pm (NBC) | Early TV coverage 5-7am (USA Network, Fubo)
Open Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times

Time (ET)Players
1:35 AMNicolai Hojgaard, Padraig Harrington, Tom McKibbin
1:46 AMLouis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
1:57 AMJustin Hastings, Marco Penge, Cameron Smith
2:08 AMJacob Skov Olesen, Taylor Pendrith, Jason Day
2:19 AMPhil Mickelson, Danie Van Tonder, Ryan Peake
2:30 AMByeong Hun An, Max Greyserman, Niklas Norgaard Moeller
2:41 AMHaotong Li, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Smith
2:52 AMLucas Herbert, Davis Riley, Darren Clarke
3:03 AMMikiya Akutsu, Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier
3:14 AMLee Westwood, Chris Gotterup, Thomas Detry
3:25 AMMackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay
3:36 AMFilip Jakubcik, Matthew Jordan, Thorbjørn Olesen
3:47 AMStephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson
4:03 AMKristoffer Reitan, Adrien Saddier, Martin Couvra
4:14 AMJustin Walters, Bryan Newman, Takumi Kanaya
4:25 AMHideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox
4:36 AMSepp Straka, Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin
4:47 AMBrooks Koepka, Aldrich Potgieter, Sam Burns
4:58 AMXander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
5:09 AMCollin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
5:20 AMWyndham Clark, Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
5:31 AMPatrick Reed, Nicolas Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
5:42 AMRyggs Johnston, Matti Schmid, Richard Teder
5:53 AMJohn Axelsen, Darren Fichardt, Dylan Naidoo
6:04 AMJesper Sandborg, Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell
6:15 AMSampson-yunhe Zheng, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto
6:26 AMMarc Leishman, Matteo Manassero, Stewart Cink
6:47 AMJesper Svensson, Connor Graham, Francesco Molinari
6:58 AMDaniel Hillier, Zach Johnson, Daniel Brown
7:09 AMEthan Fang, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
7:20 AMLaurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
7:31 AMMatt Wallace, Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon
7:42 AMDean Burmester, Davis Thompson, Rikuya Hoshino
7:53 AMSi Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave
8:04 AMMichael Kim, John Parry, Bud Cauley
8:15 AMMatt McCarty, Angel Hidalgo, Shaun Norris
8:26 AMKeegan Bradley, Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im
8:37 AMRasmus Hojgaard, Romain Langasque, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:48 AMHarry Hall, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai
9:04 AMAntoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence, Justin Leonard
9:15 AMJ.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
9:26 AMBrian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann
9:37 AMRussell Henley, Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton
9:48 AMRobert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
9:59 AMViktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth
10:10 AMRory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
10:21 AMNick Taylor, Harris English, Tony Finau
10:32 AMLucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
10:43 AMJohn Catlin, Brian Campbell, Frazer Jones
10:54 AMJason Kokrak, Cameron Adam, Nathan Kimsey
11:05 AMDaniel Young, Curtis Knipes, Curtis Luck
11:16 AMOJ Farrell, George Bloor, Young-han Song
