Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Notre Dame pro day starring Riley Leonard live on TV, with & without cable.

The Fighting Irish put together a remarkable campaign last season, charging all the way to the college football national championship game. However, their title dreams were dashed by a determined Ohio State Buckeyes roster.

Given their stellar run in the 2024-25 season, it's no surprise that several Notre Dame standouts are generating significant buzz in scouting circles. With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of Pro Day and highlight a few key prospects poised to make an impact in front of NFL talent evaluators.

But just when will all the action take place, and what phases will unfold throughout the event? GOAL brings you all the details to follow the 2025 Notre Dame pro day.

Where to watch Notre Dame pro day

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

For those looking to tune into the Riley Leonard, Benjamin Morrison pro day, NBC will air Notre Dame NFL showcase coverage with expert commentary and analysis of the event.

NBC will deliver live coverage, with additional segments integrated into its programming. Fans who prefer streaming can watch live via Peacock.

When and where is the Notre Dame pro day?

Date: Thursday, March 27

Thursday, March 27 Time: 12:30 pm ET

12:30 pm ET Location: Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame's annual NFL Pro Day is set for Thursday, March 27, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana, offering draft-eligible prospects a crucial stage to impress scouts and front-office executives ahead of the NFL Draft.

Notre Dame pro day notable players and drills 2025

QB Riley Leonard

S Xavier Watts

CB Benjamin Morrison

DT Rylie Mills

TE Mitchell Evans

DT Howard Cross III

LB Jack Kiser

EDGE R.J. Oben

A host of former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standouts will showcase their talents in NFL Combine-style drills, hoping to leave a lasting impression on scouts and front-office personnel.

QB Riley Leonard came within a whisker of leading the Irish to a national championship, but the dual-threat quarterback remains a work in progress. While his mobility and ability to extend plays with his legs are undeniable strengths, his passing limitations were exposed against elite competition down the stretch. Leonard is projected to come off the board in the late fifth or early sixth round.

DT Rylie Mills was a dominant force in the pass-rushing department throughout the regular season, wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. Unfortunately, his postseason was cut short after suffering a knee injury in the opening round of the playoffs, raising questions about his draft stock.

On the defensive side, Xavier Watts established himself as a ball-hawking menace in the secondary, tallying six interceptions in 2024, adding to the seven he snagged the year prior. His knack for disrupting passing lanes makes him a sought-after talent, with his name likely to be called on Day 2 of the draft—though the real question is just how high he'll go.

CB Benjamin Morrison, widely regarded as one of the most polished cornerbacks in this year’s draft class, saw his promising season come to a premature end due to a hip injury in October 2024. While his talent is undoubtedly first-round caliber, lingering injury concerns could cause him to slip into the second round.