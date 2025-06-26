How to watch 2025 NHL Draft: Livestream, TV channel, start time, date & order

GOAL brings you everything to know about the 2025 NHL Draft, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

The confetti's settled and the champagne’s been sprayed—Florida has done it again.

The Panthers have clinched back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, this time toppling the Edmonton Oilers to repeat as champions.

But there’s no rest in the NHL calendar. The road to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final officially kicks off Friday night with the opening round of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Spread across Friday and Saturday, all seven rounds will unfold as teams look to stock up for the future. The New York Islanders are first on the board, holding the top overall pick after landing the No. 1 spot in May’s draft lottery.

From how to watch and stream to the full draft order, here’s your one-stop guide to the 2025 NHL Draft.

How to watch 2025 NHL Draft: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ESPN (Round 1), NHL Network (Round 2-7)

ESPN (Round 1), NHL Network (Round 2-7) Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Sling, ESPN+

The 2025 NHL Draft will be broadcast across both ESPN and NHL Network. Every first-round pick will air across ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms, while Round 2 to 7 will be shown on NHL Network.

Fans can tune in to both nights via the ESPN app, and the draft will also be available for streaming on platforms carrying ESPN and NHL Network, such as Fubo, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users.

When and where is the 2025 NHL Draft?

First round: Friday, June 27 at 7 pm ET | Second round: Saturday, June 28 at Noon ET

Friday, June 27 at 7 pm ET | Saturday, June 28 at Noon ET Location: Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California

The NHL Draft will be split over two nights. Round one pucks drop on Friday, June 27 at 7 pm ET. The second round follows suit on Saturday, June 28, starting at Noon ET.

2025 NHL Draft Order

Here's how the first-round selections shape up:

Round 1

1. NY Islanders

2. San Jose

3. Chicago

4. Utah

5. Nashville

6. Philadelphia

7. Boston

8. Seattle

9. Buffalo

10. Anaheim

11. Pittsburgh

12. Pittsburgh (from VAN via NYR)

13. Detroit

14. Columbus

15. Vancouver

16. Montreal (from CGY)

17. Montreal

18. Calgary (from NJD)

19. St. Louis

20. Columbus (from MIN)

21. Ottawa

22. Philadelphia (from COL)

23. Nashville (from TBL)

24. Los Angeles

25. Chicago (from TOR)

26. Nashville (from VGK via SJS)

27. Washington

28. Winnipeg

29. Carolina

30. San Jose (from DAL)

31. Philadelphia (from EDM)

32. Calgary (from FLA)