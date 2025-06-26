How to watch 2025 NHL Draft: Livestream, TV channel, start time, date & order

The confetti's settled and the champagne’s been sprayed—Florida has done it again.
The Panthers have clinched back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, this time toppling the Edmonton Oilers to repeat as champions.
But there’s no rest in the NHL calendar. The road to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final officially kicks off Friday night with the opening round of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.
Spread across Friday and Saturday, all seven rounds will unfold as teams look to stock up for the future. The New York Islanders are first on the board, holding the top overall pick after landing the No. 1 spot in May’s draft lottery.
From how to watch and stream to the full draft order, here’s your one-stop guide to the 2025 NHL Draft.
How to watch 2025 NHL Draft: TV channel, live stream
The 2025 NHL Draft will be broadcast across both ESPN and NHL Network. Every first-round pick will air across ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms, while Round 2 to 7 will be shown on NHL Network.
Fans can tune in to both nights via the ESPN app, and the draft will also be available for streaming on platforms carrying ESPN and NHL Network, such as Fubo, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users.
When and where is the 2025 NHL Draft?
- First round: Friday, June 27 at 7 pm ET | Second round: Saturday, June 28 at Noon ET
- Location: Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California
The NHL Draft will be split over two nights. Round one pucks drop on Friday, June 27 at 7 pm ET. The second round follows suit on Saturday, June 28, starting at Noon ET.
2025 NHL Draft Order
Here's how the first-round selections shape up:
Round 1
1. NY Islanders
2. San Jose
3. Chicago
4. Utah
5. Nashville
6. Philadelphia
7. Boston
8. Seattle
9. Buffalo
10. Anaheim
11. Pittsburgh
12. Pittsburgh (from VAN via NYR)
13. Detroit
14. Columbus
15. Vancouver
16. Montreal (from CGY)
17. Montreal
18. Calgary (from NJD)
19. St. Louis
20. Columbus (from MIN)
21. Ottawa
22. Philadelphia (from COL)
23. Nashville (from TBL)
24. Los Angeles
25. Chicago (from TOR)
26. Nashville (from VGK via SJS)
27. Washington
28. Winnipeg
29. Carolina
30. San Jose (from DAL)
31. Philadelphia (from EDM)
32. Calgary (from FLA)