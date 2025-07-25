How to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Date, time, TV channel & streaming links

GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, including TV channel, live stream, time and more.

The NFL's preseason kicks off in classic fashion this summer, as the 2025 Hall of Fame Game takes center stage in Canton, Ohio, and it brings a long-awaited reunion for two historic franchises.

For the first time in over three decades, the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will square off in the league's traditional curtain-raiser in late July, launching a full week of Hall of Fame festivities. Fittingly, the Chargers will feature prominently in more ways than one, with franchise icon Antonio Gates set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 just days later.

Not only does this clash mark the opening kickoff of the Hall of Fame celebrations, but it also signals the official start of the 2025 NFL calendar on the field, paving the way for the full preseason schedule to unfold in early August. It's old-school meets new-season, and football fans won’t want to miss it.

It has all the makings of an exciting clash and curtain-raiser, but where will you be able to watch it all unfold this year? Allow GOAL to walk you through your guide to the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, including the date, time, TV channel, and where to stream it.

When is the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game this year?

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

The curtain rises on Enshrinement Week with this year's Hall of Fame Game, set to get underway on the final day of July, officially kicking off the Pro Football Hall of Fame's annual celebration in Canton.

How to watch 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

NBC will broadcast the Hall of Fame Game across its local affiliates and stream it live on Peacock, with a familiar and star-studded crew on the call.

Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play duties, joined by Cris Collinsworth in the booth, Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines, and Terry McAulay offering expert insight on officiating decisions.

Who is playing in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game?

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It's the Detroit Lions who'll serve as the designated home team after storming to a dominant 15-2 record and clinching the NFC North title last season. They'll occupy the south sideline at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, closest to the press box. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers, who secured a playoff berth with an 11-6 finish before falling in the Wild Card round, will take the north bench as the away side.

Two teams with deep ties to Michigan football are set to clash in Canton, Ohio, as Aidan Hutchinson's Detroit Lions and Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers meet in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game, just a stone's throw from the heart of Buckeye country. Remarkably, it's the first time either side has featured in this iconic preseason curtain-raiser since 1994, per the Hall of Fame's official records.

Then, just 48 hours after kickoff, Chargers legend Antonio Gates will take his rightful place among the game's greats. He'll be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, joining fellow inductees Eric Allen, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe in a celebration of gridiron greatness.

When does the NFL regular season start?

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 8

The 2025 NFL regular season is set to kick off in style as the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles renew their heated rivalry on Thursday night, September 4.

The action keeps rolling into Friday, September 5, when the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in an international showdown under the lights of Sao Paulo, Brazil, marking a historic twist to Week 1.