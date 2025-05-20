How to watch 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship: Livestream, TV channel, tee times and pairings at Omni La Costa

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship at Omni La Costa.

With the individual title already decided—Arkansas sophomore Maria Jose Marin clinching the crown and earning a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open—all eyes now shift to the team battle.

We've reached the business end of the 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship, with just one final round of stroke play left on Monday. Only the top eight teams will make the cut for the all-important match play phase, which tees off Tuesday morning with the quarterfinals. The semis will follow that afternoon, setting the stage for Wednesday’s grand finale at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course.

Stanford enters match play as the No. 1 seed for a remarkable fifth straight year, while Oregon, last year’s semifinalist, slots in as the No. 2 seed. That said, history hasn’t always favored the top-ranked side—only twice in the match-play era has the No. 1 seed gone on to win it all, and both times it was Stanford (in 2022 and 2024).

Tuesday promises to be a blockbuster with the quarters in the morning and semis in the afternoon. Come Wednesday, we’ll have a new team champion crowned.

NCAA Women's Golf Championship 2025: Event Information

When Monday-Wednesday, May 19-21, 2025 Time 6-10 pm ET Where Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship is set to unfold from May 19 to 21 at the scenic Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The action heats up on Tuesday morning with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals later that afternoon. Then, it all comes down to Wednesday, when the championship showdown will decide who lifts the trophy.

How to watch NCAA women's Golf Championship 2025: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free)

Golf Channel is the TV home for the NCAA Championships. Streaming lovers can catch the action live on Fubo, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.

Below is the schedule (All Times ET).

Tuesday, May 20

Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.

Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (May 21-22)

Encore coverage – 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (May 22)

Wednesday, May 21

Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.

Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (May 22-23)

Encore coverage – 2:30–6 a.m. (May 23)

NCAA Women's Golf Championship bracket, seeds, tee times

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Virginia

Match Stanford Player Virginia Player Time Tee 1 Paula Martin Sampedro Kennedy Swedick 9:50 a.m. 1st tee 2 Meja Ortengren Megan Propeck 10:00 a.m. — 3 Kelly Xu Jaclyn LaHa 10:10 a.m. — 4 Megha Ganne Amanda Sambach 10:20 a.m. — 5 Andrea Revuelta Rebecca Skoler 10:30 a.m. —

Team Appearances Match Play Record NCAA Ranking Stanford 9 14-6 No. 1 Virginia 1 0-1 No. 10

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 USC

Match Florida State Player USC Player Time Tee 1 Lottie Woad Jasmine Koo 9:50 a.m. 10th tee 2 Kaylah Williams Cindy Kou 10:00 a.m. — 3 Mirabel Ting Bailey Shoemaker 10:10 a.m. — 4 Sophia Fullbrook Kylie Chong 10:20 a.m. — 5 Alexandra Gazzoli Catherine Park 10:30 a.m. —

Team Appearances Match Play Record NCAA Ranking Florida State 2 0-2 No. 4 USC 7 6-7 No. 9

No. 3 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Arkansas

Match Northwestern Player Arkansas Player Time Tee 1 Dianna Lee Kendall Todd 10:40 a.m. 10th tee 2 Elise Lee Reagan Zibilski 10:50 a.m. — 3 Ashley Yun Abbey Schutte 11:00 a.m. — 4 Lauryn Nguyen Clarisa Temelo 11:10 a.m. — 5 Hsin Tai Lin Maria Jose Marin 11:20 a.m. —

Team Appearances Match Play Record NCAA Ranking Northwestern 2 2-2 No. 11 Arkansas 1 0-1 No. 2

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 Texas

Match Oregon Player Texas Player Time Tee 1 Kiara Romero Bohyun Park 10:40 a.m. 1st tee 2 Tong An Lauren Kim 10:50 a.m. — 3 Suvichaya Vinijchaitham Cindy Hsu 11:00 a.m. — 4 Karen Tsuru Farah O'Keefe 11:10 a.m. — 5 Ting-Hsuan Huang Angela Heo 11:20 a.m. —