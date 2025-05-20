How to watch 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship: Livestream, TV channel, tee times and pairings at Omni La Costa

With the individual title already decided—Arkansas sophomore Maria Jose Marin clinching the crown and earning a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open—all eyes now shift to the team battle.
We've reached the business end of the 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship, with just one final round of stroke play left on Monday. Only the top eight teams will make the cut for the all-important match play phase, which tees off Tuesday morning with the quarterfinals. The semis will follow that afternoon, setting the stage for Wednesday’s grand finale at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course.
Stanford enters match play as the No. 1 seed for a remarkable fifth straight year, while Oregon, last year’s semifinalist, slots in as the No. 2 seed. That said, history hasn’t always favored the top-ranked side—only twice in the match-play era has the No. 1 seed gone on to win it all, and both times it was Stanford (in 2022 and 2024).
Tuesday promises to be a blockbuster with the quarters in the morning and semis in the afternoon. Come Wednesday, we’ll have a new team champion crowned.
NCAA Women's Golf Championship 2025: Event Information
When
Monday-Wednesday, May 19-21, 2025
Time
6-10 pm ET
Where
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship is set to unfold from May 19 to 21 at the scenic Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
The action heats up on Tuesday morning with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals later that afternoon. Then, it all comes down to Wednesday, when the championship showdown will decide who lifts the trophy.
How to watch NCAA women's Golf Championship 2025: TV channel, live stream
- TV Channel: Golf Channel
- Livestream: Fubo (Try for free)
Golf Channel is the TV home for the NCAA Championships. Streaming lovers can catch the action live on Fubo, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.
Below is the schedule (All Times ET).
Tuesday, May 20
- Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.
- Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (May 21-22)
- Encore coverage – 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (May 22)
Wednesday, May 21
- Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.
- Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (May 22-23)
- Encore coverage – 2:30–6 a.m. (May 23)
NCAA Women's Golf Championship bracket, seeds, tee times
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Virginia
Match
Stanford Player
Virginia Player
Time
Tee
1
Paula Martin Sampedro
Kennedy Swedick
9:50 a.m.
1st tee
2
Meja Ortengren
Megan Propeck
10:00 a.m.
—
3
Kelly Xu
Jaclyn LaHa
10:10 a.m.
—
4
Megha Ganne
Amanda Sambach
10:20 a.m.
—
5
Andrea Revuelta
Rebecca Skoler
10:30 a.m.
—
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Stanford
9
14-6
No. 1
Virginia
1
0-1
No. 10
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 USC
Match
Florida State Player
USC Player
Time
Tee
1
Lottie Woad
Jasmine Koo
9:50 a.m.
10th tee
2
Kaylah Williams
Cindy Kou
10:00 a.m.
—
3
Mirabel Ting
Bailey Shoemaker
10:10 a.m.
—
4
Sophia Fullbrook
Kylie Chong
10:20 a.m.
—
5
Alexandra Gazzoli
Catherine Park
10:30 a.m.
—
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Florida State
2
0-2
No. 4
USC
7
6-7
No. 9
No. 3 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Arkansas
Match
Northwestern Player
Arkansas Player
Time
Tee
1
Dianna Lee
Kendall Todd
10:40 a.m.
10th tee
2
Elise Lee
Reagan Zibilski
10:50 a.m.
—
3
Ashley Yun
Abbey Schutte
11:00 a.m.
—
4
Lauryn Nguyen
Clarisa Temelo
11:10 a.m.
—
5
Hsin Tai Lin
Maria Jose Marin
11:20 a.m.
—
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Northwestern
2
2-2
No. 11
Arkansas
1
0-1
No. 2
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 Texas
Match
Oregon Player
Texas Player
Time
Tee
1
Kiara Romero
Bohyun Park
10:40 a.m.
1st tee
2
Tong An
Lauren Kim
10:50 a.m.
—
3
Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
Cindy Hsu
11:00 a.m.
—
4
Karen Tsuru
Farah O'Keefe
11:10 a.m.
—
5
Ting-Hsuan Huang
Angela Heo
11:20 a.m.
—
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Oregon
3
3-3
No. 5
Texas
3
0-3
No. 6