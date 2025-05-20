This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NCAA Division I Women's Golf ChampionshipsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship: Livestream, TV channel, tee times and pairings at Omni La Costa

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship at Omni La Costa.

With the individual title already decided—Arkansas sophomore Maria Jose Marin clinching the crown and earning a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open—all eyes now shift to the team battle.

We've reached the business end of the 2025 NCAA Women's Golf Championship, with just one final round of stroke play left on Monday. Only the top eight teams will make the cut for the all-important match play phase, which tees off Tuesday morning with the quarterfinals. The semis will follow that afternoon, setting the stage for Wednesday’s grand finale at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course.

Stanford enters match play as the No. 1 seed for a remarkable fifth straight year, while Oregon, last year’s semifinalist, slots in as the No. 2 seed. That said, history hasn’t always favored the top-ranked side—only twice in the match-play era has the No. 1 seed gone on to win it all, and both times it was Stanford (in 2022 and 2024).

Tuesday promises to be a blockbuster with the quarters in the morning and semis in the afternoon. Come Wednesday, we’ll have a new team champion crowned.

NCAA Women's Golf Championship 2025: Event Information

When

Monday-Wednesday, May 19-21, 2025

Time

6-10 pm ET

Where

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship is set to unfold from May 19 to 21 at the scenic Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The action heats up on Tuesday morning with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals later that afternoon. Then, it all comes down to Wednesday, when the championship showdown will decide who lifts the trophy.

How to watch NCAA women's Golf Championship 2025: TV channel, live stream

  • TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Livestream: Fubo (Try for free)

Golf Channel is the TV home for the NCAA Championships. Streaming lovers can catch the action live on Fubo, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.

Below is the schedule (All Times ET).

Tuesday, May 20

  • Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.
  • Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (May 21-22)
  • Encore coverage – 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (May 22)

Wednesday, May 21

  • Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.
  • Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (May 22-23)
  • Encore coverage – 2:30–6 a.m. (May 23)

NCAA Women's Golf Championship bracket, seeds, tee times

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Virginia

Match

Stanford Player

Virginia Player

Time

Tee

1

Paula Martin Sampedro

Kennedy Swedick

9:50 a.m.

1st tee

2

Meja Ortengren

Megan Propeck

10:00 a.m.

3

Kelly Xu

Jaclyn LaHa

10:10 a.m.

4

Megha Ganne

Amanda Sambach

10:20 a.m.

5

Andrea Revuelta

Rebecca Skoler

10:30 a.m.

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Stanford

9

14-6

No. 1

Virginia

1

0-1

No. 10

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 USC

Match

Florida State Player

USC Player

Time

Tee

1

Lottie Woad

Jasmine Koo

9:50 a.m.

10th tee

2

Kaylah Williams

Cindy Kou

10:00 a.m.

3

Mirabel Ting

Bailey Shoemaker

10:10 a.m.

4

Sophia Fullbrook

Kylie Chong

10:20 a.m.

5

Alexandra Gazzoli

Catherine Park

10:30 a.m.

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Florida State

2

0-2

No. 4

USC

7

6-7

No. 9

No. 3 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Arkansas

Match

Northwestern Player

Arkansas Player

Time

Tee

1

Dianna Lee

Kendall Todd

10:40 a.m.

10th tee

2

Elise Lee

Reagan Zibilski

10:50 a.m.

3

Ashley Yun

Abbey Schutte

11:00 a.m.

4

Lauryn Nguyen

Clarisa Temelo

11:10 a.m.

5

Hsin Tai Lin

Maria Jose Marin

11:20 a.m.

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Northwestern

2

2-2

No. 11

Arkansas

1

0-1

No. 2

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 Texas

Match

Oregon Player

Texas Player

Time

Tee

1

Kiara Romero

Bohyun Park

10:40 a.m.

1st tee

2

Tong An

Lauren Kim

10:50 a.m.

3

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham

Cindy Hsu

11:00 a.m.

4

Karen Tsuru

Farah O'Keefe

11:10 a.m.

5

Ting-Hsuan Huang

Angela Heo

11:20 a.m.

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Oregon

3

3-3

No. 5

Texas

3

0-3

No. 6

