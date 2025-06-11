How to watch 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships: Livestream, TV channel and schedule for track and field events

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships, including tv channel, full schedule, livestream and how to watch info.

The stage is set at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships get underway this Wednesday. It's the pinnacle of U.S. collegiate athletics, a proving ground for the top student-athletes across the nation, and for some, it's a golden opportunity to break through and earn international recognition.

This year's showdown once again returns to Hayward Field, the beating heart of American track and field. Nestled within the University of Oregon, the venue has become synonymous with elite competition, regularly playing host to the USATF Championships and Olympic and World Trials. It was the site of the 2022 World Athletics Championships and will welcome the global spotlight again at the 2026 World U20 Championships.

This meet has a reputation for launching the careers of future stars. Just last year, Louie Hinchliffe of Great Britain blazed to victory in the men’s 100m before sprinting onto the Olympic stage in Paris. And let’s not forget Camryn Rogers of Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion in the hammer throw, who once shined in this very event.

A familiar name on the entry list this year is Johanna Duplantis, the latest in a pole-vaulting dynasty. Representing LSU, the U.S.-born Swede becomes the fourth member of her family to don the purple and gold in the vault. She follows a remarkable legacy carved out by her father Greg, brother Andreas, and of course, her world-record-holding sibling, Olympic and world champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis.

How to watch 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans across the U.S. can catch every thrilling moment from Eugene live on the ESPN family of networks. Coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, with streaming access also available via ESPN+.

Fubo, which currently has a free 7-day trial for new users, will air the event live in the United States, boasting the ESPN family of networks.

When and where is the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships?

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT

3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon

Hayward Field at the University of Oregon Location: Eugene, Oregon

Mark your calendars — the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set to take place from Wednesday, June 11 through Saturday, June 14 at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Time (ET) Network Wednesday, June 11 – Men’s Day 1 7–11 pm ESPN Thursday, June 12 – Women’s Day 1 7–11 pm ESPN Friday, June 13 – Men’s Day 2 8–10:30 pm ESPN2 Saturday, June 14 – Women’s Day 2 9–11:30 pm ESPN2

Schedule for the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships