How to watch 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships: Livestream, TV channel and schedule for track and field events

The stage is set at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships get underway this Wednesday. It's the pinnacle of U.S. collegiate athletics, a proving ground for the top student-athletes across the nation, and for some, it's a golden opportunity to break through and earn international recognition.
This year's showdown once again returns to Hayward Field, the beating heart of American track and field. Nestled within the University of Oregon, the venue has become synonymous with elite competition, regularly playing host to the USATF Championships and Olympic and World Trials. It was the site of the 2022 World Athletics Championships and will welcome the global spotlight again at the 2026 World U20 Championships.
This meet has a reputation for launching the careers of future stars. Just last year, Louie Hinchliffe of Great Britain blazed to victory in the men’s 100m before sprinting onto the Olympic stage in Paris. And let’s not forget Camryn Rogers of Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion in the hammer throw, who once shined in this very event.
A familiar name on the entry list this year is Johanna Duplantis, the latest in a pole-vaulting dynasty. Representing LSU, the U.S.-born Swede becomes the fourth member of her family to don the purple and gold in the vault. She follows a remarkable legacy carved out by her father Greg, brother Andreas, and of course, her world-record-holding sibling, Olympic and world champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis.
How to watch 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships: TV channel, live stream
Fans across the U.S. can catch every thrilling moment from Eugene live on the ESPN family of networks. Coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, with streaming access also available via ESPN+.
Fubo, which currently has a free 7-day trial for new users, will air the event live in the United States, boasting the ESPN family of networks.
When and where is the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships?
- Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Time: 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT
- Venue: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Wednesday, June 11 – Men’s Day 1
|7–11 pm
|ESPN
|Thursday, June 12 – Women’s Day 1
|7–11 pm
|ESPN
|Friday, June 13 – Men’s Day 2
|8–10:30 pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, June 14 – Women’s Day 2
|9–11:30 pm
|ESPN2
Schedule for the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships
|Time (PT)
|Event
|Wednesday, June 11
|12:00 pm
|Men's decathlon 100m
|12:40 pm
|Men's decathlon long jump
|1:30 pm
|Men's hammer throw final
|1:55 pm
|Men's decathlon shot put
|3:10 pm
|Men's decathlon high jump
|4:05 pm
|Men's 4x100m relay semi-finals
|4:21 pm
|Men's 1500m semi-finals
|4:35 pm
|Men's pole vault final
|4:38 pm
|Men's 3000m steeplechase semi-finals
|5:08 pm
|Men's 110m hurdles semi-finals
|5:15 pm
|Men's javelin throw final
|5:25 pm
|Men's 100m semi-finals
|5:40 pm
|Men's long jump final
|5:41 pm
|Men's 400m semi-finals
|5:58 pm
|Men's 800m semi-finals
|6:10 pm
|Men's shot put final
|6:14 pm
|Men's 400m hurdles semi-finals
|6:29 pm
|Men's 200m semi-finals
|6:43 pm
|Men's decathlon 400m
|6:56 pm
|Men's 10,000m final
|7:36 pm
|Men's 4x400m relay semi-finals
|Thursday, June 12
|9:45 am
|Men's decathlon 110m hurdles
|10:35 am
|Men's decathlon discus throw
|11:45 am
|Men's decathlon pole vault
|1:30 pm
|Women's hammer throw final
|2:15 pm
|Men's decathlon javelin throw
|4:05 pm
|Women's 4x100m relay semi-finals
|4:21 pm
|Women's 1500m semi-finals
|4:35 pm
|Women's pole vault final
|4:38 pm
|Women's 3000m steeplechase semi-finals
|5:08 pm
|Women's 100m hurdles semi-finals
|5:15 pm
|Women's javelin throw final
|5:25 pm
|Women's 100m semi-finals
|5:40 pm
|Women's long jump final
|5:41 pm
|Women's 400m semi-finals
|5:58 pm
|Women's 800m semi-finals
|6:10 pm
|Women's shot put final
|6:14 pm
|Women's 400m hurdles semi-finals
|6:29 pm
|Women's 200m semi-finals
|6:43 pm
|Men's decathlon 1500m
|6:56 pm
|Women's 10,000m final
|7:36 pm
|Women's 4x400m relay semi-finals
|Friday, June 13
|11:45 am
|Women's heptathlon 100m hurdles
|12:45 pm
|Women's heptathlon high jump
|2:15 pm
|Men's discus throw final
|2:45 pm
|Women's heptathlon shot put
|4:30 pm
|Men's high jump final
|4:50 pm
|Men's national collegiate wheelchair 100m final
|5:02 pm
|Men's 4x100m relay final
|5:10 pm
|Men's triple jump final
|5:12 pm
|Men's 1500m final
|5:24 pm
|Men's 3000m steeplechase final
|5:42 pm
|Men's 110m hurdles final
|5:52 pm
|Men's 100m final
|6:02 pm
|Men's 400m final
|6:14 pm
|Men's 800m final
|6:27 pm
|Men's 400m hurdles final
|6:37 pm
|Men's 200m final
|6:43 pm
|Women's heptathlon 200m
|6:55 pm
|Men's 5000m final
|7:21 pm
|Men's 4x400m relay final
|Saturday, June 14
|12:30 pm
|Women's discus throw final
|3:30 pm
|Women's heptathlon long jump
|4:45 pm
|Women's heptathlon javelin throw
|5:30 pm
|Women's high jump final
|5:50 pm
|Women's national collegiate wheelchair 100m final
|6:02 pm
|Women's 4x100m relay final
|6:10 pm
|Women's triple jump final
|6:11 pm
|Women's 1500m final
|6:24 pm
|Women's 3000m steeplechase final
|6:42 pm
|Women's 100m hurdles final
|6:52 pm
|Women's 100m final
|7:02 pm
|Women's 400m final
|7:14 pm
|Women's 800m final
|7:27 pm
|Women's 400m hurdles final
|7:37 pm
|Women's 200m final
|7:43 pm
|Women's heptathlon 800m
|7:55 pm
|Women's 5000m final
|8:21 pm
|Women's 4x400m relay final