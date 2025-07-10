How to watch 2025 NBA Summer League: Time, TV channel, live stream and schedule for Las Vegas tournament

GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Summer League game, including TV channel, live stream, date, time and more.

The NBA Summer League might not carry much weight in the standings, but it's a golden chance for rookies and second-year players to flex their skills while the regular season takes a breather.

This year's edition, dubbed the NBA 2K26 Summer League, lands in Las Vegas for an eleven-day hoops showcase, with all 30 teams taking part. It'll be the first real glimpse of the incoming rookie class under the bright lights.

Cooper Flagg, the former Duke phenom, makes his much-anticipated debut in a Dallas Mavericks jersey. Ace Bailey is set to turn heads with the Utah Jazz, and Dylan Harper, the San Antonio Spurs’ prized pick, will also get his first run.

GOAL has everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, including TV channels and streaming information for games.

How to watch NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2025

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV Streaming: ESPN+, NBA League Pass, Fubo, Sling

Basketball fans can catch all the NBA Summer League action across ESPN's family of networks, including ESPN+, as well as NBA TV. These channels are readily accessible through streaming platforms like DirecTV, Fubo and Sling.

If you're a hoops fan looking to stream NBA Summer League action, Fubo has you covered. Known for its sports-heavy lineup, Fubo carries NBA TV and the full slate of ESPN channels, all included in the Pro plan, which kicks off at $84.99/month. That price brings you access to 200+ channels and over 100 live sporting events, including every Summer League tip-off.

Fubo sweetens the deal with perks like unlimited cloud DVR, on-demand content, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, perfect for households that don’t agree on one game.

First-time subscribers can even take Fubo for a free test drive and knock $20 off their first month, making it a slam dunk for anyone wanting to catch the action without the full-season commitment.

NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule 2025

Each franchise is guaranteed at least five games in the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025. After an initial four-game stretch, the top four squads will punch their ticket to the playoffs. The semifinals will tip off as a Saturday doubleheader on July 19, airing live on ESPN. That leads to the grand finale, the championship game, set for Sunday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.