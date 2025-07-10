How to watch 2025 NBA Summer League: Time, TV channel, live stream and schedule for Las Vegas tournament

The NBA Summer League might not carry much weight in the standings, but it's a golden chance for rookies and second-year players to flex their skills while the regular season takes a breather.
This year's edition, dubbed the NBA 2K26 Summer League, lands in Las Vegas for an eleven-day hoops showcase, with all 30 teams taking part. It'll be the first real glimpse of the incoming rookie class under the bright lights.
Cooper Flagg, the former Duke phenom, makes his much-anticipated debut in a Dallas Mavericks jersey. Ace Bailey is set to turn heads with the Utah Jazz, and Dylan Harper, the San Antonio Spurs’ prized pick, will also get his first run.
GOAL has everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, including TV channels and streaming information for games.
How to watch NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2025
Basketball fans can catch all the NBA Summer League action across ESPN's family of networks, including ESPN+, as well as NBA TV. These channels are readily accessible through streaming platforms like DirecTV, Fubo and Sling.
If you're a hoops fan looking to stream NBA Summer League action, Fubo has you covered. Known for its sports-heavy lineup, Fubo carries NBA TV and the full slate of ESPN channels, all included in the Pro plan, which kicks off at $84.99/month. That price brings you access to 200+ channels and over 100 live sporting events, including every Summer League tip-off.
Fubo sweetens the deal with perks like unlimited cloud DVR, on-demand content, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, perfect for households that don’t agree on one game.
First-time subscribers can even take Fubo for a free test drive and knock $20 off their first month, making it a slam dunk for anyone wanting to catch the action without the full-season commitment.
NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule 2025
Each franchise is guaranteed at least five games in the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025. After an initial four-game stretch, the top four squads will punch their ticket to the playoffs. The semifinals will tip off as a Saturday doubleheader on July 19, airing live on ESPN. That leads to the grand finale, the championship game, set for Sunday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|July 10
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|3:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 10
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
|5 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 10
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
|5:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 10
|Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings
|7:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 10
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|8 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 10
|Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|9:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 10
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|10 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 11
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
|4 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 11
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
|4:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 11
|New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
|6 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 11
|Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
|7 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 11
|Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
|8 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 11
|Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
|9 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 11
|LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets
|10 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 11
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
|11 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 12
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|3:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 12
|Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
|4 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 12
|Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|5:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 12
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|6:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 12
|Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls
|8 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 12
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|8:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 12
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|10 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 12
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Blazers
|10:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 13
|Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks
|3:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 13
|Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
|4 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 13
|New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
|5:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 13
|Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
|6 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 13
|Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|7:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 13
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards
|8 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 13
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers
|9:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 13
|Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
|10 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 14
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
|4:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 14
|Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
|6 pm
|ESPNU, Fubo
|July 14
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks
|6:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 14
|Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
|8 pm
|ESPNU, Fubo
|July 14
|Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
|8:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 14
|Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
|10 pm
|ESPNU, Fubo
|July 14
|LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 15
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons
|4:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 15
|Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
|6 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 15
|Oklahoma City vs. Orlando Magic
|6:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 15
|Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets
|8 pm
|ESPN+
|July 15
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
|8:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 15
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|10 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 15
|Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|10:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 16
|Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|3:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 16
|Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|5 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 16
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
|5:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 16
|Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 16
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|8 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 16
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|9:30 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 16
|Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz
|10 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 17
|Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
|4 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 17
|Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
|4:30 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 17
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|6 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 17
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
|7 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 17
|Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|8 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 17
|Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|9 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 17
|Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
|10 pm
|NBA TV, ESPN+
|July 17
|Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
|11 pm
|ESPN2, Fubo
|July 19
|Semifinals
|4 pm, 6 pm
|ESPN, Fubo
|July 20
|Championship
|10 pm
|ESPN, Fubo