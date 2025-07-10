+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch 2025 NBA Summer League: Time, TV channel, live stream and schedule for Las Vegas tournament

GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Summer League game, including TV channel, live stream, date, time and more.

The NBA Summer League might not carry much weight in the standings, but it's a golden chance for rookies and second-year players to flex their skills while the regular season takes a breather.

This year's edition, dubbed the NBA 2K26 Summer League, lands in Las Vegas for an eleven-day hoops showcase, with all 30 teams taking part. It'll be the first real glimpse of the incoming rookie class under the bright lights.

Cooper Flagg, the former Duke phenom, makes his much-anticipated debut in a Dallas Mavericks jersey. Ace Bailey is set to turn heads with the Utah Jazz, and Dylan Harper, the San Antonio Spurs’ prized pick, will also get his first run.

GOAL has everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, including TV channels and streaming information for games.

How to watch NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2025

  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV
  • Streaming: ESPN+, NBA League Pass, Fubo, Sling

Basketball fans can catch all the NBA Summer League action across ESPN's family of networks, including ESPN+, as well as NBA TV. These channels are readily accessible through streaming platforms like DirecTV, Fubo and Sling.

If you're a hoops fan looking to stream NBA Summer League action, Fubo has you covered. Known for its sports-heavy lineup, Fubo carries NBA TV and the full slate of ESPN channels, all included in the Pro plan, which kicks off at $84.99/month. That price brings you access to 200+ channels and over 100 live sporting events, including every Summer League tip-off.

Fubo sweetens the deal with perks like unlimited cloud DVR, on-demand content, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, perfect for households that don’t agree on one game.

First-time subscribers can even take Fubo for a free test drive and knock $20 off their first month, making it a slam dunk for anyone wanting to catch the action without the full-season commitment.

NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule 2025

Each franchise is guaranteed at least five games in the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025. After an initial four-game stretch, the top four squads will punch their ticket to the playoffs. The semifinals will tip off as a Saturday doubleheader on July 19, airing live on ESPN. That leads to the grand finale, the championship game, set for Sunday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

DateMatchTime (ET)TV/Streaming
July 10New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves3:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 10Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers5 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 10Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets5:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 10Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings7:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 10Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks8 pmESPN, Fubo
July 10Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks9:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 10San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers10 pmESPN, Fubo
July 11Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics4 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 11Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat4:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 11New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons6 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 11Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets7 pmESPN, Fubo
July 11Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors8 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 11Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns9 pmESPN, Fubo
July 11LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets10 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 11Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors11 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 12Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks3:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 12Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs4 pmESPN, Fubo
July 12Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder5:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 12Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers6:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 12Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls8 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 12Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans8:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 12Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets10 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 12Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Blazers10:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 13Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks3:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 13Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets4 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 13New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics5:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 13Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic6 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 13Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers7:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 13Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards8 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 13Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers9:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 13Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz10 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 14Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets4:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 14Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers6 pmESPNU, Fubo
July 14Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks6:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 14Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat8 pmESPNU, Fubo
July 14Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs8:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 14Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings10 pmESPNU, Fubo
July 14LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers10:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 15Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons4:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 15Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks6 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 15Oklahoma City vs. Orlando Magic6:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 15Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets8 pmESPN+
July 15Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards8:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 15Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans10 pmESPN, Fubo
July 15Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies10:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 16Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers3:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 16Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves5 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 16Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls5:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 16Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets7:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 16Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers8 pmESPN, Fubo
July 16New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder9:30 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 16Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz10 pmESPN, Fubo
July 17Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat4 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 17Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks4:30 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 17Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies6 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 17San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets7 pmESPN, Fubo
July 17Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers8 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 17Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers9 pmESPN, Fubo
July 17Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors10 pmNBA TV, ESPN+
July 17Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers11 pmESPN2, Fubo
July 19Semifinals4 pm, 6 pmESPN, Fubo
July 20Championship10 pmESPN, Fubo
