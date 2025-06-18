How to watch 2025 NBA Draft: Livestream, TV channel, start time, date & order

GOAL brings you everything to know about the 2025 NBA Draft, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

The Thunder are now just one step away from capturing their first-ever NBA championship, following a 120-109 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the Finals.

Game 6 tips off Thursday night, and OKC will have a golden opportunity to close out the series. But if Indiana digs deep and forces a winner-takes-all Game 7 this weekend, the drama isn’t over just yet. Either way, the NBA offseason is looming large, and it all kicks off with the 2025 NBA Draft.

We're just over a week out from seeing which young stars, be it standout college prospects or international talents, will find their landing spots in the league.

The NBA Draft has long been a fixture in the New York tri-state area. Now held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the event has rotated through venues like the Prudential Center and Madison Square Garden in years past, but the buzz remains as strong as ever.

From how to watch and stream to the full draft order, here’s your one-stop guide to the 2025 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Sling, ESPN+

The opening round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be broadcast across both ABC and ESPN, while day two’s second round will air exclusively on ESPN.

Fans can tune in to both nights via the ESPN app, and the draft will also be available for streaming on platforms carrying ABC and ESPN, such as Fubo, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users.

When and where is the 2025 NBA Draft?

First round: Wednesday, June 25 at 8 pm ET | Second round: Thursday, June 26 at 8 pm ET

Wednesday, June 25 at 8 pm ET | Thursday, June 26 at 8 pm ET Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

For the second year running, the NBA Draft will be split over two nights — but this time with a slight tweak to the schedule.

Round one tips off on Wednesday, June 25 at 8 pm ET. The second round follows on Thursday, June 26, also starting at 8 pm ET, a notable change from last year's earlier 4 pm slot.

2025 NBA Draft Order

With the Thunder and Pacers officially out of the picture for the final two picks of the opening round, the 2025 NBA Draft first-round order is now locked in across all 30 franchises.

Here's how the first-round selections shape up: