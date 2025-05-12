How to watch 2025 NBA Draft Combine: Livestream, TV Channel, Start Time, Invites & how it works

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

The road to the 2025 NBA Draft officially begins this Sunday as around 120 prospects, including standout names like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen, and Walter Clayton Jr.—descend on Chicago for the annual draft combine.

This year's event comes with a twist: under the revamped CBA rules, attendance and participation are no longer optional.

If you want your name called on draft night, you've got to show up and put in the work. That’s a major shift from years past, where top-tier talents often skipped the combine entirely.

Now, with every big name expected on the hardwood, the 2025 combine promises to be more revealing—and competitive—than ever.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft Combine: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: NBATV, ESPN2

NBATV, ESPN2 Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Sling, ESPN+

Basketball fans won't miss a beat from the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, with all the action available to stream live on ESPN+. A special broadcast is set for May 14 at 2 pm ET on ESPN2, which will also be simulcast on ESPN+ for those tuning in online.

For cord-cutters, services that carry ESPN2—like Fubo—are a great option, especially since Fubo's currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users. Perfect timing to catch the next generation of stars make their mark.

When and where is the 2025 NBA Draft Combine?

Date: Sunday, May 11th to Sunday, May 18th

Sunday, May 11th to Sunday, May 18th Location: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL

The 2025 NBA Draft Combine tips off at Sunday, May 11th and will run a full week till Sunday, May 18th, live from the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL.

How does the NBA Draft Combine Works

The NBA Draft Combine is back in full swing, and thanks to the latest changes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), there's no skipping out this time. All 75 invited prospects must be present and fully involved, no exceptions if they want to keep their draft hopes alive.

"Fully involved" means the works: players are required to undergo thorough medical examinations, provide their injury history, complete official height (without shoes), wingspan, and standing reach measurements, and take part in strength and agility tests, like vertical jumps (both standing and max), shuttle runs, lane agility drills, and the three-quarter court sprint.

Once considered optional for elite prospects, these physical evaluations are now a must-do across the board.

Beyond the numbers, the real scouting gold for NBA executives in Chicago lies in the interview sessions. These sit-downs are where franchises get a feel for the players, how they think, communicate, and carry themselves, all key traits in deciding who fits the bill for their roster.

To wrap up the week, scrimmages led by NBA assistant coaches offer fringe prospects a final shot to prove their worth. While many top-tier names might sit these out, the games give bubble players a golden opportunity — maybe enough to hear their name on draft night or earn a camp invite or two-way contract down the line.

Players Invited to 2025 NBA Draft Combine

Player Name Team / Country Izan Almansa Perth – Australia Neoklis Avdalas Peristeri – Greece Ace Bailey Rutgers Joan Beringer Cedevita Olimpija – Slovenia Koby Brea Kentucky Johni Broome Auburn Carter Bryant Arizona Miles Byrd San Diego State Walter Clayton Jr. Florida Nique Clifford Colorado State Alex Condon Florida Cedric Coward Washington State Egor Demin BYU Eric Dixon Villanova VJ Edgecombe Jr. Baylor Noa Essengue Ulm – Germany Isaiah Evans Duke Jeremiah Fears Oklahoma Cooper Flagg Duke Boogie Fland Arkansas Rasheer Fleming St. Joseph’s Vladislav Goldin Michigan Hugo Gonzalez Real Madrid – Spain PJ Haggerty Memphis Dylan Harper Rutgers Ben Henshall Perth – Australia Kasparas Jakucionis Illinois Sion James Duke Tre Johnson Texas Kam Jones Marquette Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton Karter Knox Arkansas Kon Knueppel Duke Chaz Lanier Tennessee Yaxel Lendeborg UAB RJ Luis Jr. St. John’s Khaman Maluach Duke Bogoljub Markovic Mega Beograd – Serbia Alijah Martin Florida Liam McNeeley Connecticut Jalon Moore Oklahoma Collin Murray-Boyles South Carolina Grant Nelson Alabama Asa Newell Georgia Otega Oweh Kentucky Dink Pate Mexico City – G League Micah Peavy Georgetown Noah Penda Le Mans – France Tahaad Pettiford Auburn Labaron Philon Alabama Drake Powell North Carolina Tyrese Proctor Duke Derik Queen Maryland Maxime Raynaud Stanford Jase Richardson Michigan State Will Riley Illinois Michael Ruzic Joventut – Spain Hunter Sallis Wake Forest Kobe Sanders Nevada Ben Saraf Ulm – Germany Mark Sears Alabama Max Shulga VCU Javon Small West Virginia Thomas Sorber Georgetown Adou Thiero Arkansas John Tonje Wisconsin Alex Toohey Sydney – Australia Nolan Traore Saint Quentin – France Milos Uzan Houston Jamir Watkins Florida State Brice Williams Nebraska Darrion Williams Texas Tech Danny Wolf Michigan Hansen Yang Qingdao – China Rocco Zikarsky Brisbane – Australia

What are other key dates for the 2025 Draft process?