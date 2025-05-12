How to watch 2025 NBA Draft Combine: Livestream, TV Channel, Start Time, Invites & how it works

The road to the 2025 NBA Draft officially begins this Sunday as around 120 prospects, including standout names like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen, and Walter Clayton Jr.—descend on Chicago for the annual draft combine.
This year's event comes with a twist: under the revamped CBA rules, attendance and participation are no longer optional.
If you want your name called on draft night, you've got to show up and put in the work. That’s a major shift from years past, where top-tier talents often skipped the combine entirely.
Now, with every big name expected on the hardwood, the 2025 combine promises to be more revealing—and competitive—than ever.
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft Combine: TV channel, live stream
Basketball fans won't miss a beat from the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, with all the action available to stream live on ESPN+. A special broadcast is set for May 14 at 2 pm ET on ESPN2, which will also be simulcast on ESPN+ for those tuning in online.
For cord-cutters, services that carry ESPN2—like Fubo—are a great option, especially since Fubo's currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users. Perfect timing to catch the next generation of stars make their mark.
When and where is the 2025 NBA Draft Combine?
- Date: Sunday, May 11th to Sunday, May 18th
- Location: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL
The 2025 NBA Draft Combine tips off at Sunday, May 11th and will run a full week till Sunday, May 18th, live from the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL.
How does the NBA Draft Combine Works
The NBA Draft Combine is back in full swing, and thanks to the latest changes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), there's no skipping out this time. All 75 invited prospects must be present and fully involved, no exceptions if they want to keep their draft hopes alive.
"Fully involved" means the works: players are required to undergo thorough medical examinations, provide their injury history, complete official height (without shoes), wingspan, and standing reach measurements, and take part in strength and agility tests, like vertical jumps (both standing and max), shuttle runs, lane agility drills, and the three-quarter court sprint.
Once considered optional for elite prospects, these physical evaluations are now a must-do across the board.
Beyond the numbers, the real scouting gold for NBA executives in Chicago lies in the interview sessions. These sit-downs are where franchises get a feel for the players, how they think, communicate, and carry themselves, all key traits in deciding who fits the bill for their roster.
To wrap up the week, scrimmages led by NBA assistant coaches offer fringe prospects a final shot to prove their worth. While many top-tier names might sit these out, the games give bubble players a golden opportunity — maybe enough to hear their name on draft night or earn a camp invite or two-way contract down the line.
Players Invited to 2025 NBA Draft Combine
Player Name
Team / Country
Izan Almansa
Perth – Australia
Neoklis Avdalas
Peristeri – Greece
Ace Bailey
Rutgers
Joan Beringer
Cedevita Olimpija – Slovenia
Koby Brea
Kentucky
Johni Broome
Auburn
Carter Bryant
Arizona
Miles Byrd
San Diego State
Walter Clayton Jr.
Florida
Nique Clifford
Colorado State
Alex Condon
Florida
Cedric Coward
Washington State
Egor Demin
BYU
Eric Dixon
Villanova
VJ Edgecombe Jr.
Baylor
Noa Essengue
Ulm – Germany
Isaiah Evans
Duke
Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma
Cooper Flagg
Duke
Boogie Fland
Arkansas
Rasheer Fleming
St. Joseph’s
Vladislav Goldin
Michigan
Hugo Gonzalez
Real Madrid – Spain
PJ Haggerty
Memphis
Dylan Harper
Rutgers
Ben Henshall
Perth – Australia
Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois
Sion James
Duke
Tre Johnson
Texas
Kam Jones
Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Creighton
Karter Knox
Arkansas
Kon Knueppel
Duke
Chaz Lanier
Tennessee
Yaxel Lendeborg
UAB
RJ Luis Jr.
St. John’s
Khaman Maluach
Duke
Bogoljub Markovic
Mega Beograd – Serbia
Alijah Martin
Florida
Liam McNeeley
Connecticut
Jalon Moore
Oklahoma
Collin Murray-Boyles
South Carolina
Grant Nelson
Alabama
Asa Newell
Georgia
Otega Oweh
Kentucky
Dink Pate
Mexico City – G League
Micah Peavy
Georgetown
Noah Penda
Le Mans – France
Tahaad Pettiford
Auburn
Labaron Philon
Alabama
Drake Powell
North Carolina
Tyrese Proctor
Duke
Derik Queen
Maryland
Maxime Raynaud
Stanford
Jase Richardson
Michigan State
Will Riley
Illinois
Michael Ruzic
Joventut – Spain
Hunter Sallis
Wake Forest
Kobe Sanders
Nevada
Ben Saraf
Ulm – Germany
Mark Sears
Alabama
Max Shulga
VCU
Javon Small
West Virginia
Thomas Sorber
Georgetown
Adou Thiero
Arkansas
John Tonje
Wisconsin
Alex Toohey
Sydney – Australia
Nolan Traore
Saint Quentin – France
Milos Uzan
Houston
Jamir Watkins
Florida State
Brice Williams
Nebraska
Darrion Williams
Texas Tech
Danny Wolf
Michigan
Hansen Yang
Qingdao – China
Rocco Zikarsky
Brisbane – Australia
What are other key dates for the 2025 Draft process?
- April 26: NBA Early Entry Deadline (11:59 p.m. ET)
- May 9-11: NBA G League Combine
- May 11-18: NBA Draft Combine
- May 12: NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm
- June 15: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)
- June 25: 2025 NBA Draft First Round
- June 26: 2025 NBA Draft Second Round