How to watch 2025 NBA Draft Combine: Livestream, TV Channel, Start Time, Invites & how it works

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

The road to the 2025 NBA Draft officially begins this Sunday as around 120 prospects, including standout names like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen, and Walter Clayton Jr.—descend on Chicago for the annual draft combine.

This year's event comes with a twist: under the revamped CBA rules, attendance and participation are no longer optional.

If you want your name called on draft night, you've got to show up and put in the work. That’s a major shift from years past, where top-tier talents often skipped the combine entirely.

Now, with every big name expected on the hardwood, the 2025 combine promises to be more revealing—and competitive—than ever.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft Combine: TV channel, live stream

  • TV Channel: NBATV, ESPN2
  • Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Sling, ESPN+

Basketball fans won't miss a beat from the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, with all the action available to stream live on ESPN+. A special broadcast is set for May 14 at 2 pm ET on ESPN2, which will also be simulcast on ESPN+ for those tuning in online.

For cord-cutters, services that carry ESPN2—like Fubo—are a great option, especially since Fubo's currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users. Perfect timing to catch the next generation of stars make their mark.

When and where is the 2025 NBA Draft Combine?

  • Date: Sunday, May 11th to Sunday, May 18th
  • Location: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL

The 2025 NBA Draft Combine tips off at Sunday, May 11th and will run a full week till Sunday, May 18th, live from the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL.

How does the NBA Draft Combine Works

The NBA Draft Combine is back in full swing, and thanks to the latest changes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), there's no skipping out this time. All 75 invited prospects must be present and fully involved, no exceptions if they want to keep their draft hopes alive.

"Fully involved" means the works: players are required to undergo thorough medical examinations, provide their injury history, complete official height (without shoes), wingspan, and standing reach measurements, and take part in strength and agility tests, like vertical jumps (both standing and max), shuttle runs, lane agility drills, and the three-quarter court sprint.

Once considered optional for elite prospects, these physical evaluations are now a must-do across the board.

Beyond the numbers, the real scouting gold for NBA executives in Chicago lies in the interview sessions. These sit-downs are where franchises get a feel for the players, how they think, communicate, and carry themselves, all key traits in deciding who fits the bill for their roster.

To wrap up the week, scrimmages led by NBA assistant coaches offer fringe prospects a final shot to prove their worth. While many top-tier names might sit these out, the games give bubble players a golden opportunity — maybe enough to hear their name on draft night or earn a camp invite or two-way contract down the line.

Players Invited to 2025 NBA Draft Combine

Player Name

Team / Country

Izan Almansa

Perth – Australia

Neoklis Avdalas

Peristeri – Greece

Ace Bailey

Rutgers

Joan Beringer

Cedevita Olimpija – Slovenia

Koby Brea

Kentucky

Johni Broome

Auburn

Carter Bryant

Arizona

Miles Byrd

San Diego State

Walter Clayton Jr.

Florida

Nique Clifford

Colorado State

Alex Condon

Florida

Cedric Coward

Washington State

Egor Demin

BYU

Eric Dixon

Villanova

VJ Edgecombe Jr.

Baylor

Noa Essengue

Ulm – Germany

Isaiah Evans

Duke

Jeremiah Fears

Oklahoma

Cooper Flagg

Duke

Boogie Fland

Arkansas

Rasheer Fleming

St. Joseph’s

Vladislav Goldin

Michigan

Hugo Gonzalez

Real Madrid – Spain

PJ Haggerty

Memphis

Dylan Harper

Rutgers

Ben Henshall

Perth – Australia

Kasparas Jakucionis

Illinois

Sion James

Duke

Tre Johnson

Texas

Kam Jones

Marquette

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Creighton

Karter Knox

Arkansas

Kon Knueppel

Duke

Chaz Lanier

Tennessee

Yaxel Lendeborg

UAB

RJ Luis Jr.

St. John’s

Khaman Maluach

Duke

Bogoljub Markovic

Mega Beograd – Serbia

Alijah Martin

Florida

Liam McNeeley

Connecticut

Jalon Moore

Oklahoma

Collin Murray-Boyles

South Carolina

Grant Nelson

Alabama

Asa Newell

Georgia

Otega Oweh

Kentucky

Dink Pate

Mexico City – G League

Micah Peavy

Georgetown

Noah Penda

Le Mans – France

Tahaad Pettiford

Auburn

Labaron Philon

Alabama

Drake Powell

North Carolina

Tyrese Proctor

Duke

Derik Queen

Maryland

Maxime Raynaud

Stanford

Jase Richardson

Michigan State

Will Riley

Illinois

Michael Ruzic

Joventut – Spain

Hunter Sallis

Wake Forest

Kobe Sanders

Nevada

Ben Saraf

Ulm – Germany

Mark Sears

Alabama

Max Shulga

VCU

Javon Small

West Virginia

Thomas Sorber

Georgetown

Adou Thiero

Arkansas

John Tonje

Wisconsin

Alex Toohey

Sydney – Australia

Nolan Traore

Saint Quentin – France

Milos Uzan

Houston

Jamir Watkins

Florida State

Brice Williams

Nebraska

Darrion Williams

Texas Tech

Danny Wolf

Michigan

Hansen Yang

Qingdao – China

Rocco Zikarsky

Brisbane – Australia

What are other key dates for the 2025 Draft process?

  • April 26: NBA Early Entry Deadline (11:59 p.m. ET)
  • May 9-11: NBA G League Combine
  • May 11-18: NBA Draft Combine
  • May 12: NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm
  • June 15: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)
  • June 25: 2025 NBA Draft First Round
  • June 26: 2025 NBA Draft Second Round
