How to watch 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race: Schedule, start time, TV channel and entry list for North Wilkesboro

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open.

After back-to-back masterclasses from the last two champs, the NASCAR All-Star Race heads back to North Wilkesboro Speedway with a revamped format and a longer run that's sure to stir the pot.

This year's showdown stretches to 250 laps — up from the usual 200 — and includes a mandatory caution around Lap 100 to regroup the field. Adding more strategy into the mix, a promoter’s caution can also be thrown any time before Lap 220 to shake up the running order.

Last season, Joey Logano dominated from start to finish, leading 199 of 200 laps from pole on the tight 0.625-mile track. In 2023, it was Kyle Larson who ran the show, leading 145 laps en route to his third All-Star triumph since 2019.

Logano, now a two-time All-Star Race winner (2017, 2024), holds the longest active top-10 streak in event history — 10 straight appearances in the upper echelon.

At the end of the night, the winner will cash in a cool $1 million — and likely a heap of bragging rights, too.

NASCAR All-Star Race 2025: Race Details

The NASCAR All-Star Open is set for Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 5:30 pm ET. The NASCAR All-Star Race will be held on Sunday, May 18th at 8 pm ET. Both will take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue North Wilkesboro Speedway Location North Wilkesboro, North Carolina Distance 250 laps (156.25 miles) on the 0.625-mile oval.

How to watch 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race live on Fubo

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

The race will be broadcast live on FS1, with streaming options available on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial today!).

Jamie Little will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Kevin Harvick as the color commentator. Michael Waltrip also provides color commentary for qualifying only. A rotating group of Cup Series drivers and crew chiefs also contributes as color commentators, including drivers like Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Carson Hocevar.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List & upcoming schedule

ALL-STAR RACE ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 20 cars confirmed to take part in the All-Star Race