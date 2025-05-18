How to watch 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open: Schedule, start time, TV channel and entry list for North Wilkesboro

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open.

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race is set to light up the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway with four days of high-octane short-track racing, live music, and a battle for Cup Series bragging rights.

This year's non-points showcase has been stretched to 250 laps, setting the stage for even more thrills under the floodlights.

Qualifying for the All-Star Open took place on May 18, shaping the grid for the preliminary showdown just before the main event. The top two finishers from the Open, along with the fan-vote favorite, will secure the final three spots at the rear of the All-Star Race field.

Brad Keselowski grabbed the spotlight early, clinching pole position for Sunday's big race by setting the fastest time during Friday's qualifying runs.

The NASCAR All-Star Open is set for Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 5:30 pm ET. The NASCAR All-Star Race will be held on Sunday, May 18th at 8 pm ET. Both will take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT Venue North Wilkesboro Speedway Location North Wilkesboro, North Carolina Distance 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the 0.625-mile oval

How to watch 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open live on Fubo

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

The race will be broadcast live on FS1, with streaming options available on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial today!).

Jamie Little will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Kevin Harvick as the color commentator. Michael Waltrip also provides color commentary for qualifying only. A rotating group of Cup Series drivers and crew chiefs also contributes as color commentators, including drivers like Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Carson Hocevar.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Open Entry List & upcoming schedule

ALL-STAR OPEN ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 18 cars contending for the All-Star Race