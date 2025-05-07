How to watch 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic: Live stream, Tee times, TV schedule for PGA Tour golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic PGA Tour golf live on TV, with & without cable.

While the PGA Tour's big guns battle it out at the Truist Championship in Pennsylvania, the rest of the field shifts focus to South Carolina for the second edition of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Dubbed the Golf Capital of the World, Myrtle Beach welcomed the PGA Tour for the very first time last year—and it didn't disappoint. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club proved to be a hit with fans and players alike, setting the stage for what’s now an annual stop on the calendar.

Chris Gotterup made headlines in 2024 with a dominant performance, coasting to a six-shot victory at 22-under-par. His final-round 67 sealed the deal, handing him his first PGA Tour title. That same week also marked the debut of teenage phenom Blades Brown, giving the tournament an added buzz.

Though the official player list won't be locked in until closer to tee-off, fans already making plans to catch the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic can look forward to a scenic showdown by the coast, and another potential breakout story.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic PGA Tour golf from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Thursday, May 8 to Sunday, May 11 Course Dunes Golf and Beach Club (Par 72 – 7,425 yards) Location Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Prize Money $4 million, with the winner receiving $720,000

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will serve as the setting for this year's Myrtle Beach Classic.

How to watch 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic

TV channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic on The Golf Channel.

For cord-cutters, the only option for the fans will be Peacock.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Thursday, May 8

📺 Golf Channel/ Peacock: 10:00 am – Noon

Friday, May 9

📺 Golf Channel/ Peacock: 10:00 am – Noon

Saturday, May 10

📺 Golf Channel/ Peacock: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 11

📺 Golf Channel/ Peacock: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Myrtle Beach Classic tee times

Tee times and groupings can be found here.