How to watch 2025 MLB Home Run Derby: Livestream, TV channel, start time, date & participants list

GOAL brings you everything to know about the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby is ready to bring the fireworks on Monday night, setting the tone for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic.

With a stacked lineup of sluggers, all eyes will be on Atlanta’s Matt Olson, the local hero and crowd favorite. But when it comes to the odds, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh leads the pack as the top betting choice.

Rising stars James Wood and Junior Caminero, both just 22, will be eager to steal the spotlight in their Derby debuts ahead of their first-ever All-Star Game appearances.

In fact, seven of the eight contestants are new to the Derby stage, with the exception of Ronald Acuña Jr., who returns for his third go-around.

From how to watch and stream to the full draft order, here’s your one-stop guide to the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby.

How to watch 2025 MLB Home Run Derby: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans can also stream the opening round on Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial for new viewers.

When and where is the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby?

Date: Monday, July 14, 2025

Monday, July 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Location: Truist Park in Atlanta, GA

The long ball showcase gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, with each participant getting 40 pitches in the opening round. The top four will advance to the semifinals based on their first-round totals, before the final two slug it out with 27 pitches each in a high-stakes finale to crown the 2025 Home Run Derby champion.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Participants

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby sticks to its tried-and-true three-round format, featuring a power-packed lineup of eight heavy hitters ready to launch balls into orbit.

In Round 1, each slugger will have either three minutes or 40 pitches to rack up as many long balls as possible. The top four home run totals will move on to the semifinal stage, where seeding is determined by first-round performance. From there, it's win or go home in a classic single-elimination showdown that leads to the final.

This year's derby roster boasts a mix of seasoned names and breakout stars: