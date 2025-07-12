How to watch 2025 MLB Futures Game: Livestream, TV channel, start time and players to watch at prospect showcase

GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 MLB Futures Game, including TV channel, live stream, time and more.

Major League Baseball's All-Star Week festivities are ready to swing into gear this weekend at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and it all kicks off with the 2025 MLB Futures Game on Saturday.

For those new to the tradition, the Futures Game is a high-octane seven-inning showcase featuring some of the most exciting prospects in Minor League Baseball. With every MLB club represented, there’s something on the line for fans of all 30 teams.

GOAL has everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2025 MLB Futures Game, including TV channels and streaming information for games.

How to watch 2025 MLB Futures Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Streaming: MLB.TV, MLB.com, Fubo

The event will be available to watch live on MLB Network and MLB.com. The channel is readily accessible through streaming platform Fubo.

If you're a baseball fan looking to stream the event, Fubo has you covered. Known for its sports-heavy lineup, Fubo carries MLB Network. The Pro plan kicks off at $84.99/month. That price brings you access to 200+ channels and over 100 live sporting events, including every Summer League tip-off.

Fubo sweetens the deal with perks like unlimited cloud DVR, on-demand content, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, perfect for households that don’t agree on one game.

First-time subscribers can even take Fubo for a free test drive and knock $20 off their first month, making it a slam dunk for anyone wanting to catch the action without the full-season commitment.

2025 All-Star Futures Game

Teams: NL prospects vs. AL prospects

NL prospects vs. AL prospects Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta

Truist Park, Atlanta Start time: 4 pm ET or 1 pm PT

4 pm ET or 1 pm PT Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

The 26th annual All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4 pm ET or 1 pm PT on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Top prospects to watch

This year’s edition is absolutely stacked. A whopping 33 of the 50 participants are currently ranked in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, including nine of the top 23. Talent runs deep on both sides: the National League squad features 16 of those Top 100 names, while the American League counters with 17. All signs point to another entertaining preview of tomorrow’s stars.

Adding extra buzz to the event are 16 former first-round picks, including nine who were selected in this year’s draft. Among them is Charlie Condon, the No. 3 overall selection, who’ll represent the National League. On the AL side, Max Clark—last year’s third overall pick and currently MLB’s No. 12 prospect—returns for his second straight Futures Game.

The NL roster, led by Braves legend Chipper Jones, includes some serious firepower. Leo De Vries (MLB No. 3) is a teenage sensation out of the Padres system. The 18-year-old switch-hitting shortstop is the youngest player in the High-A Midwest League and has put up a respectable .247/.360/.408 line with six home runs and six stolen bases in 68 games for Fort Wayne.

De Vries will be joined by several fellow standouts: Andrew Painter (No. 5, Phillies), JJ Wetherholt (No. 16, Cardinals), Jesus Made (No. 18, Brewers), and Charlie Condon (No. 22, Rockies) round out a star-studded National League crew.

For the American League, former Braves outfielder Marquis Grissom takes the reins as manager. Detroit is well represented with three elite prospects: Max Clark (No. 7), Kevin McGonigle (No. 21), and Josue Briceno (No. 73). Other names to watch include Sebastian Walcott (No. 9, Rangers) and Noah Schultz (No. 13, White Sox), both of whom are expected to be future cornerstones for their big-league clubs.

On the pitching front, two standout relievers have posted eye-popping numbers this season. Welinton Herrera (Rockies No. 20) carries a microscopic 0.74 ERA, while Keagan Gillies (Orioles) has an equally stingy 1.11 ERA over 27 appearances. Starting arms like Jonah Tong (No. 59), with a 1.83 ERA and a Minor League-best 125 strikeouts, and Gage Jump (No. 68, 2.13 ERA) will anchor the rotations.

Here's a look at the top 10 ranked prospects set to take the field in Texas, along with their current teams and projected MLB arrival dates: