2024 MLB Draft Presented by NikeGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch 2025 MLB Draft: Livestream, TV channel, start time, date & order

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL brings you everything to know about the 2025 MLB Draft, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

The 2025 MLB Draft has finally arrived, kicking off Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta as part of All-Star Week festivities. The Washington Nationals will be on the clock with the coveted No. 1 overall pick once the action begins.

This year’s draft unfolds over two days. The first three rounds will take place on Sunday, July 13, while the remaining rounds—four through 20—are scheduled for Monday, July 14.

Unlike recent years, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the top of the board. Some mock drafts point to standout high school talents like slick-fielding shortstop Ethan Holliday or flame-throwing righty Seth Hernandez. Others lean toward proven college stars such as LSU ace Kade Anderson or Oregon State’s dynamic infielder Aiva Arquette. What order they come off the board, though, remains anyone’s guess.

From how to watch and stream to the full draft order, here’s your one-stop guide to the 2025 MLB Draft.

How to watch 2025 MLB Draft: TV channel, live stream

  • TV Channel: ESPN
Coverage of the first 43 selections, including the full first round, will be televised live on ESPN and MLB Network. Fans can also stream the opening round on Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial for new viewers.

When and where is the 2025 MLB Draft?

  • Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT
  • Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta

Baseball's next generation gets its spotlight as the 2025 MLB Draft rolls into Atlanta on July 13 and 14, serving as a major highlight of this year's MLB All-Star Week festivities.

2025 MLB Draft Order, first round

Here's how the first-round selections shape up:

  1. Nationals
  2. Angels
  3. Mariners
  4. Rockies
  5. Cardinals
  6. Pirates
  7. Marlins
  8. Blue Jays
  9. Reds
  10. White Sox
  11. Athletics
  12. Rangers
  13. Giants
  14. Rays
  15. Red Sox
  16. Twins
  17. Cubs
  18. Diamondbacks
  19. Orioles
  20. Brewers
  21. Astros
  22. Braves
  23. Royals
  24. Tigers
  25. Padres
  26. Phillies
  27. Guardians
