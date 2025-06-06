How to watch 2025 LIV Golf Virginia: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

LIV Golf rolls into Virginia for the first time as the circuit tees off at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from June 6–8.
It's the eighth stop on the 2025 schedule and a key one at that, with a whopping $25 million purse in play, including $20 million for individual glory. The stakes are sky-high, especially with Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau locked in a fierce scrap for the top spot in the points standings, just a week out from the U.S. Open.
DeChambeau, in particular, is riding a wave of red-hot form this season. The big hitter has made noise at both majors so far—tying for fifth at the Masters and coming up just short with a T2 finish at the PGA Championship. Now he’s eyeing a third U.S. Open crown at Oakmont, but not before another run at LIV silverware.
Fresh off lifting the trophy at LIV Golf Korea in May, his third career LIV win and first since 2023, DeChambeau is brimming with confidence. He’ll be chasing title No. 4 this weekend in Virginia before turning his focus to another major moment on the calendar.
LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule
LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule
|Dates
|Friday-Sunday, June 6-8
|Course
|Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
|Location
|Gainesville, Virginia
|Purse
|$25 million ($4 million winner’s share)
|Distance Covered/ Par
|7,425 Yards / 72 Par
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, which runs from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8, 2025.
How to watch LIV Golf Korea 2025
- TV channel: FS1, Fox
- Live streaming: Fubo
Coverage of the LIV Golf Virginia event will be available on Fox and FS1.
Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.
Check out the full TV schedule below.
Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):
Friday, June 6
- 📺 12-2 pm ET (Fox Sports App); 2 pm ET (Fox)
Saturday, June 7
- 📺📲1 pm ET (Fox Business Network)
Sunday, June 8
- 📺10:00 am ET (FS1)
LIV Golf – Groupings by Hole
|Hole
|Group
|1
|Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm
|2
|Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia
|3
|Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter
|4
|Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman
|5
|Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III
|6
|Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
|7
|Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
|8
|Richard Bland, Frederick Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk
|9
|Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton
|10
|Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolf
|11
|Anthony Kim, Yubin Jang, Cheih-Po-Lee
|12
|Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale
|13
|Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
|15
|Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz
|15
|Kevin Na, Jinichiro Kozuma, Danny Lee
|16
|Abraham Ancer, Josele Ballester, Luis Massaveu
|17
|Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel