LIV Golf Korea - Day ThreeGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch 2025 LIV Golf Virginia: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia live on TV, with & without cable.

LIV Golf rolls into Virginia for the first time as the circuit tees off at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from June 6–8.

It's the eighth stop on the 2025 schedule and a key one at that, with a whopping $25 million purse in play, including $20 million for individual glory. The stakes are sky-high, especially with Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau locked in a fierce scrap for the top spot in the points standings, just a week out from the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau, in particular, is riding a wave of red-hot form this season. The big hitter has made noise at both majors so far—tying for fifth at the Masters and coming up just short with a T2 finish at the PGA Championship. Now he’s eyeing a third U.S. Open crown at Oakmont, but not before another run at LIV silverware.

Fresh off lifting the trophy at LIV Golf Korea in May, his third career LIV win and first since 2023, DeChambeau is brimming with confidence. He’ll be chasing title No. 4 this weekend in Virginia before turning his focus to another major moment on the calendar.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 LIV Golf Korea tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

DatesFriday-Sunday, June 6-8
CourseRobert Trent Jones Golf Club
LocationGainesville, Virginia
Purse$25 million ($4 million winner’s share)
Distance Covered/ Par7,425 Yards / 72 Par

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, which runs from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8, 2025.

  • TV channel: FS1, Fox
  • Live streaming: Fubo

Coverage of the LIV Golf Virginia event will be available on Fox and FS1.

Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Friday, June 6

  • 📺 12-2 pm ET (Fox Sports App); 2 pm ET (Fox)

Saturday, June 7

  • 📺📲1 pm ET (Fox Business Network)

Sunday, June 8

  • 📺10:00 am ET (FS1)
LIV Golf – Groupings by Hole

HoleGroup
1Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith
1Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm
2Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia
3Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter
4Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman
5Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III
6Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
7Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
8Richard Bland, Frederick Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk
9Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton
10Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolf
11Anthony Kim, Yubin Jang, Cheih-Po-Lee
12Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale
13Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
15Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz
15Kevin Na, Jinichiro Kozuma, Danny Lee
16Abraham Ancer, Josele Ballester, Luis Massaveu
17Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel
