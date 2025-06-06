How to watch 2025 LIV Golf Virginia: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia live on TV, with & without cable.

LIV Golf rolls into Virginia for the first time as the circuit tees off at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from June 6–8.

It's the eighth stop on the 2025 schedule and a key one at that, with a whopping $25 million purse in play, including $20 million for individual glory. The stakes are sky-high, especially with Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau locked in a fierce scrap for the top spot in the points standings, just a week out from the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau, in particular, is riding a wave of red-hot form this season. The big hitter has made noise at both majors so far—tying for fifth at the Masters and coming up just short with a T2 finish at the PGA Championship. Now he’s eyeing a third U.S. Open crown at Oakmont, but not before another run at LIV silverware.

Fresh off lifting the trophy at LIV Golf Korea in May, his third career LIV win and first since 2023, DeChambeau is brimming with confidence. He’ll be chasing title No. 4 this weekend in Virginia before turning his focus to another major moment on the calendar.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 LIV Golf Korea tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Friday-Sunday, June 6-8 Course Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Location Gainesville, Virginia Purse $25 million ($4 million winner’s share) Distance Covered/ Par 7,425 Yards / 72 Par

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, which runs from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8, 2025.

How to watch LIV Golf Korea 2025

TV channel: FS1, Fox

FS1, Fox Live streaming: Fubo

Coverage of the LIV Golf Virginia event will be available on Fox and FS1.

Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Friday, June 6

📺 12-2 pm ET (Fox Sports App); 2 pm ET (Fox)

Saturday, June 7

📺📲1 pm ET (Fox Business Network)

Sunday, June 8

📺10:00 am ET (FS1)

LIV Golf – Groupings by Hole