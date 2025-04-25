How to watch 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City live on TV, with & without cable.

The 2025 LIV Golf season gets back underway this week with a stop in Mexico City, as the action unfolds at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Just two weeks ago at Augusta, Bryson DeChambeau found himself atop the leaderboard early in the final round. But his grip on the green jacket slipped as the day wore on, with Rory McIlroy ultimately walking away with the win.

Now, DeChambeau returns to familiar ground on the LIV Golf circuit, aiming to break a year-long title drought. But to get back in the winner’s circle, he’ll have to go through the red-hot Joaquin Niemann.

Niemann, who claimed victory at LIV Golf Mexico City in 2024—albeit on a different track—is riding a wave of momentum this season. With two wins in five starts, he currently leads the individual standings in convincing fashion.

This week’s event brings LIV back to Club de Golf Chapultepec, a course steeped in PGA Tour history, having hosted the WGC-Mexico Championship from 2017 to 2020. It marks the second straight LIV event held at a former PGA Tour venue.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27 Course Club de Golf Chapultepec Location Naucalpan, Mexico Purse $25 million ($4 million winner’s share)

The Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City, which runs from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27.

How to watch LIV Golf Mexico City 2025

TV channel: FS1, FS2

FS1, FS2 Live streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo

Coverage of the LIV Golf Mexico City event will be available on FS1, FS2, and via the Fox Sports app. Viewers can stream the tournament live on the Fox Sports app, which will offer exclusive early-round coverage on Thursday and Friday, along with simulcasts of the televised broadcasts throughout the week.

Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Friday, April 25

📺 3-5 pm ET (Fox Sports App); 5-8 pm ET (FS2)

Saturday, April 26

📺📲2-5 p.m. ET (Fox Sports App); 5-8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, April 27

📺2-8 p.m. ET (FS1)

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 Tee Times