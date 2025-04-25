How to watch 2025 LIV Golf Korea: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Korea live on TV, with & without cable.

LIV Golf is cranking up the heat this week as the tour lands in South Korea for the very first time! From May 1 to 3, the spotlight shifts to Incheon, where the seventh stop of the season tees off in style—bringing fresh flair and serious firepower to Asian soil.

Local fans will have plenty to shout about with three Korean-born talents in the field: Kevin Na, who leads the Iron Heads GC, Danny Lee, and Jinichiro Kozuma. Expect roars from the galleries as the home favorites look to make their mark.

The action unfolds at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, a demanding par-72 layout that stretches 7,470 yards. The format remains classic LIV: 54-hole stroke play, no cut, and a $20 million prize pot on the line for individual glory. The winner pockets a cool $4 million, while teams will battle for a slice of the $5 million team purse—divvied up $3 million, $1.5 million, and $500k to the top three squads.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 LIV Golf Korea tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

LIV Golf Korea 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4 Course Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Location Incheon, South Korea Purse $25 million ($4 million winner’s share)

The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf Korea, which runs from Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 4.

How to watch LIV Golf Korea 2025

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Live streaming: Fubo

Coverage of the LIV Golf Korea event will be available on FS1.

Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Thursday, May 1

📺 10 pm ET (FS2)

Friday, May 2

📺📲10 pm ET (FS2)

Saturday, May 4

📺11:30 pm ET (FS1)

LIV Golf Korea 2025 Tee Times