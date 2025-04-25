How to watch 2025 LIV Golf Korea: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

LIV Golf is cranking up the heat this week as the tour lands in South Korea for the very first time! From May 1 to 3, the spotlight shifts to Incheon, where the seventh stop of the season tees off in style—bringing fresh flair and serious firepower to Asian soil.
Local fans will have plenty to shout about with three Korean-born talents in the field: Kevin Na, who leads the Iron Heads GC, Danny Lee, and Jinichiro Kozuma. Expect roars from the galleries as the home favorites look to make their mark.
The action unfolds at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, a demanding par-72 layout that stretches 7,470 yards. The format remains classic LIV: 54-hole stroke play, no cut, and a $20 million prize pot on the line for individual glory. The winner pockets a cool $4 million, while teams will battle for a slice of the $5 million team purse—divvied up $3 million, $1.5 million, and $500k to the top three squads.
GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 LIV Golf Korea tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.
LIV Golf Korea 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule
Dates
Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4
Course
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club
Location
Incheon, South Korea
Purse
$25 million ($4 million winner’s share)
The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf Korea, which runs from Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 4.
How to watch LIV Golf Korea 2025
- TV channel: FS1
- Live streaming: Fubo
Coverage of the LIV Golf Korea event will be available on FS1.
Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.
Check out the full TV schedule below.
Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):
Thursday, May 1
- 📺 10 pm ET (FS2)
Friday, May 2
- 📺📲10 pm ET (FS2)
Saturday, May 4
- 📺11:30 pm ET (FS1)
LIV Golf Korea 2025 Tee Times
Hole
Group
1
Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
1
Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau
2
Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson
3
Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka
4
David Puig, Luis Masaveu, Abraham Ancer
5
Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
6
Cameron Triangle, Brendon Steele, Andy Ogletree
7
Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz
8
Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
9
Minkyu Kim, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolf
10
Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Yubin Jang
11
Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones
12
Frederik Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland
13
Chieh-Po Lee, Anthony Kim, Jinichiro Kazuma
14
Thomas Pierters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
15
Caleb Surrat, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin
16
Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak
17
Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood