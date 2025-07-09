How to watch 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía live on TV, with & without cable.

The spotlight shifts to Spain as LIV Golf Andalucia returns to the prestigious Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande from July 11 to 13. Now in its third year, the tournament has quickly cemented itself as a marquee event on the LIV Golf calendar.

As always, the format sticks to LIV's signature style, three rounds, 54 holes, no cut, and 54 players battling it out both individually and in teams. Up for grabs is a $25 million prize pool, with $20 million reserved for individual bragging rights and $5 million for the team showdown. The individual winner will bag a cool $4 million, while the top team walks away with $3 million.

Past editions have produced big moments, Talor Gooch triumphed in the debut tournament in 2023, and Sergio Garcia thrilled the home crowd by taking the title in 2024.

This will be Round 10 of the LIV Golf season, and it’s far from a warm-up. With 19 players in the field gearing up for The Open at Royal Portrush next week, this weekend's action in Andalucía promises to be intense, with plenty on the line in both leaderboards.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

LIV Golf Andalucía 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Friday-Sunday, July 11-13, 2025 Course Real Club Valderrama Location San Roque, Cádiz, Spain Purse $25 million ($4 million winner’s share) Distance Covered/ Par 7,010 Yards / 71 Par Defending Champions Sergio Garcia (individual), Fireballs GC (team) Field 54 players — 13 teams of four players each, and two wild cards

The Real Club Valderrama Golf Club in Sam Roque, Cadiz, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía, which runs from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2025.

How to watch LIV Golf Andalucía 2025

TV channel: FS1, FS2, FOX

FS1, FS2, FOX Live streaming: Fubo

Coverage of the LIV Golf Andalucía event will be available on FS2, FOX and FS1.

Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Friday, July 11

📺 7:05 am ET (FS2)

Saturday, July 12

📺📲7:05 am ET (FS1); From 9:00 am ET (FOX)

Sunday, July 13

📺6:30 am ET (FS1)

LIV Golf current standings

Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC are riding a wave of momentum heading into LIV Golf Andalucía, having secured three consecutive team titles.

Another win at Valderrama would see them equal the all-time LIV record for the longest winning streak—set by 4Aces GC during their dominant 2022 campaign.

Their latest triumph in Dallas vaulted the Crushers to the summit of the team standings with 160 points, edging ahead of Legion XIII (154.66), while Fireballs GC sit third on 121.

In the individual race, Torque GC’s Joaquin Niemann continues to lead the way with 166.52 points, but the gap is tightening.

DeChambeau climbed to second on 131.10, with Spanish star Jon Rahm hot on his heels at 124.16—both making up serious ground in Texas. The battle at the top is heating up just in time for Valderrama.