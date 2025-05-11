GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Laureus Sports Awards 2025, as well as date, start time and stars featuring.

Get ready for a thrilling tribute to sporting greatness as the latest edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards hits the screens on NBC at 2:00 pm on May 11, 2025. This much-anticipated showcase will shine a spotlight on the finest athletic accomplishments from the past year.

With a glittering lineup of presenters, including sporting royalty like Serena Williams and Lionel Messi, fans are in for more than just awards. The star-studded gala will also feature musical acts that promise to bring extra flair to an already electric evening.

From the Best Male and Female Athlete accolades to the Breakthrough of the Year, the ceremony will toast those who’ve dazzled, dominated, and inspired across the global sports scene. Whether it’s a newcomer lighting up the stage or a seasoned legend adding another feather to their cap, this celebration captures the heart of what sport is all about.

Expect stirring speeches, a few teary moments, and maybe even some curveballs along the way. But more than anything, the event is a nod to the power of sport—how it unites, uplifts, and leaves us in awe. For die-hard fans and casual viewers alike, this is one awards night you won’t want to miss.

When is the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

The Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am ET for fans in the United States.

How To Watch Laureus Sports Awards 2025

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Livestream: Peacock

Fans in the United States can catch the live broadcast of the ceremony on Peacock, while viewers in other regions can follow all the key moments and highlight reels via YouTube.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.