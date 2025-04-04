Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships.

The Haydenettes and Skyliners are set to represent Team USA at the highly anticipated ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships 2025, taking place from April 4-5 in Helsinki, Finland. This marks the second consecutive year that both teams will take the ice on the sport's grandest stage for the United States.

As the most decorated synchronized skating team in U.S. Figure Skating history, the Haydenettes are aiming to build on last year's historic performance, where they secured a silver medal—matching the best finish ever achieved by an American team at Worlds. With six World Championship medals to their name, the Massachusetts-based squad has been a fixture at every edition of the event since its inception in 2000.

This season, they continued their dominance by medaling at both of their Challenger Series events before capturing their record-extending 32nd U.S. title—marking their 15th consecutive national crown.

Meanwhile, the Skyliners kicked off their campaign with a bronze medal at the Santa Claus Cup in December. They narrowly missed the podium at the Mozart Cup, their first Challenger Series appearance of the season, but bounced back to claim bronze at the U.S. Championships. This year marks the fifth time the New York-based team has earned a coveted spot on the World Championship roster, as they look to leave their mark on the international stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 ISU World Skating Synchronized Championships.

2025 ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships date, time & schedule

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025 (short program) to Sunday, April 6, 2025 (free skate)

Time: 10:30 am ET (short program) | 9 am ET (free skate)

Venue: Helsinki Hall in Helsinki, Finland

The competition gets underway on Friday at 10:30 am ET with the short program, while the event wraps up on Sunday with the free skate, set to begin at 9 am ET.

How to watch 2025 ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

The 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland.

Fans can catch all the excitement live on Peacock, with replays available for up to 72 hours after each event concludes.