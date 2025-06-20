How to watch 2025 IMSA Watkins Glen Super Trofeo: Livestream, TV schedule, Dates and Start Times

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the IMSA Watkins Glen 1 Super Trofeo race live on TV, with & without cable.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hits its midseason mark with a return to endurance racing, as all four classes go wheel-to-wheel for six hours at the iconic Watkins Glen International.

After dominating the early stretch of the season with four straight wins, Porsche Penske Motorsport still sits firmly atop the Grand Touring Prototype standings. But it was Acura who stole the spotlight last time out, snapping Porsche’s unbeaten run with a big win in Detroit on May 31.

The top-tier prototype field has been wide open in recent years at The Glen — a fast, flowing 3.4-mile circuit with 11 corners nestled in the hills of New York. Five different manufacturers have tasted victory here over the past four editions: Porsche (2024), BMW (2023), Acura (2022), Cadillac and Mazda (both 2021), making it anyone’s race this weekend.

This round also welcomes back the LMP2 class, which hasn’t seen the green flag since the Twelve Hours of Sebring back in March — the last endurance event on the calendar.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited race, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the Super Trofeo Watkins Glen Race 1?

Date: Sunday, June 22

Sunday, June 22 Distance & Location: A six-hour race on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

A six-hour race on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York. Qualifying: Saturday, June 21 at 2:15 pm ET

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship action lands in Watkins Glen, New York with three jam-packed days of racing set for 20–22 June.

How to watch Super Trofeo Watkins Glen Race 1

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live streaming: Peacock

The Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen gets underway Sunday, June 22, with live, flag-to-flag streaming on Peacock starting at noon ET. NBC will also carry the race live from 12 to 3 pm ET.

Leigh Diffey, Calvin Fish, and Brian Till will be on the call, with Dave Burns, Matt Yocum, and Chris Wilner reporting from the pits.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Super Trofeo Watkins Glen Race 1 :

Friday, June 20

Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying: 8:30– 9:00 am ET

Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying: 9:15– 9:50 pm ET

Michelin Pilot Challenge practice: 10:05-11:05 am ET

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice: 11:25 am-12:55 pm ET

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1: 2-2:40 pm ET

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1: 3-3:50 pm ET

Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying: 4:10-4:45 pm ET

Saturday, June 21

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2: 8-8:40 am ET

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice: 9-10:30 am ET

Michelin Pilot Challenge LP Building Solutions 120: 11:45 am-1:45 pm ET

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock): 2:20-3:50 pm ET

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2: 4:10-5 pm ET

Sunday, June 22

Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen (NBC 12-3 p.m., Peacock): 12:10-6:10 pm ET

The Super Trofeo Watkins Glen Race 1 entry list can be found here.