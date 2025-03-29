How to watch 2025 Houston Open Round 3: Live stream, tee times, tv schedule for PGA Tour Golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Houston Open Round 3 PGA Tour Golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The PGA Tour returns to Texas for one of its final stops before The Masters, as Memorial Park plays host to the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Friday's second round was halted due to darkness at 7:37 p.m. CT, after thunderstorms earlier in the day caused a two-hour delay for the afternoon groups. Fifty-two players were still on the course when play was suspended, with the cut line currently at 3-under par. Those yet to finish their rounds will resume play on Saturday morning.

Scottie Scheffler surged to the top of the leaderboard with a course-record-tying 62, becoming the first and only player to reach 11-under before play was stopped. Taylor Pendrith delivered back-to-back rounds of 65 to sit just one stroke back at 10-under, where he is joined by Nico Echavarria, who will have to convert a testing par putt on 17 when play resumes.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy clawed his way above the cut line with a late flourish, carding three birdies in his final four holes to post a 66 and move to 4-under for the tournament.

GOAL has everything you need to know about final-round tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Houston Open 2025 Round 3: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Saturday, March 29, 2025 Course Memorial Park Golf Course Location Houston, Texas Prize Money $9,500,000

The Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Houston Open, which runs from Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, March 30.

How to watch Houston Open 2025 Round 3 PGA Tour Golf

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Houston Open 2025 Round 3 action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, March 28

📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

📺 NBC / Peacock: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

📲 ESPN Plus: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday, March 29

📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

📺 NBC / Peacock: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

📲 ESPN Plus: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Houston Open 2025 Round 3 Tee Times

Find the latest tee times and pairings for the 2025 Houston Open right here.