How to watch 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic: Time, TV channel and free live stream for Atlanta event

The HBCU Swingman Classic is set to kick off the 2025 MLB All-Star Weekend on Friday, July 11, marking the third edition of this standout showcase celebrating elite talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
This year’s event will spotlight 50 top players from 17 HBCU programs, giving them a golden opportunity to shine under the national spotlight. The showcase heads to a big-league setting once again — this time taking center stage at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, where these rising stars will get the chance to put their skills on display in front of fans, scouts, and the entire baseball world.
GOAL has everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic, including TV channels and streaming information for games.
How to watch 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Streaming: Fubo
The event will be available to watch live on MLB Network and MLB.com. The channel is readily accessible through streaming platform Fubo.
The event will be available to watch live on MLB Network and MLB.com through streaming platform Fubo.


HBCU Swingman Classic 2025 roster
The 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic features two teams representing the American League and National League, managed by former Atlanta Braves All-Stars Brian Jordan (National League) and David Justice (American League). The rosters were announced on June 17 during the MLB Draft Combine.
American League Roster Table
|Player
|Position
|School
|Tyler Smith
|Catcher
|North Carolina A&T
|Vinny Saumell
|Catcher
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|Jonathan Gonzalez Perez
|Catcher
|Maryland Eastern Shore
|Andrey Martinez
|First base
|Bethune-Cookman
|Jalon Mack
|Second base
|Southern
|Kylan Duncan
|Second base
|Alabama A&M
|Taj Bates
|Third base
|Southern
|Kade Wood
|Shortstop
|Mississippi Valley State
|KJ White*
|Shortstop
|Southern
|Chenar Brown
|Infield/Designated Hitter
|Grambling State
|Justin Journette
|Outfield
|Norfolk State
|Darryl Lee
|Outfield
|Bethune-Cookman
|Jordan McCladdie
|Outfield
|Jackson State
|Jalan Jones
|Outfield
|Norfolk State
|Joseph Eichelberger*
|Outfield
|Jackson State
|Jaylon Burrell
|Outfield
|Alcorn State
|Cameron Hill
|Outfield
|Grambling State
|Eric Elliott
|Left-handed pitcher
|Jackson State
|Jean Carlos Zambrano
|Right-handed pitcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|Jorhan LaBoy
|Left-handed pitcher
|Alabama State
|Garrett Workman
|Left-handed pitcher
|Florida A&M
|Esaid Peña
|Right-handed pitcher
|Alabama State
|Jafet Martinez*
|Right-handed pitcher
|Alabama State
|Yoansell Diaz
|Right-handed pitcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|Nick Luckett
|Right-handed pitcher
|Southern
National League Roster Table
|Player
|Position
|School
|Broedy Poppell
|Catcher
|Florida A&M
|Irvin Escobar**
|Catcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|DeMarckus Smiley
|Catcher
|Alabama State
|Juan Cruz*
|First base
|Alabama State
|JT Taylor
|Second base
|North Carolina A&T
|Daniel Moore
|Second base
|Coppin State
|Jesus Vanegas
|Third base
|Bethune-Cookman
|Elijah Pinckney
|Shortstop
|Morehouse
|Robert Tate Jr.*
|Shortstop
|Jackson State
|Ahmar Donatto
|Infield/Designated Hitter
|Praire View A&M
|Cardell Thibodeaux
|Outfield
|Southern
|Kameron Douglas
|Outfield
|Alabama State
|Jacoby Radcliffe
|Outfield
|Southern
|Trey Bridges
|Outfield
|Grambling State
|Kelton Phillips
|Outfield
|Texas Southern
|Trey Rutledge
|Outfield
|Alabama A&M
|Jamal Ritter*
|Outfield
|Norfolk State
|Edwin Sanchez
|Left-handed pitcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|Reagan Rivera
|Right-handed pitcher
|Coppin State
|Diego Barrett
|Right-handed pitcher
|North Carolina A&T
|Erick Gonzalez*
|Right-handed pitcher
|Jackson State
|Nkosi Didder
|Right-handed pitcher
|Jackson State
|Kenney Fabian
|Right-handed pitcher
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|Calvin McClendon
|LHP
|Texas Southern
|Jay Campbell
|Third base/Right-handed pitcher
|Florida A&M