Abhinav Sharma

How to watch 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic: Time, TV channel and free live stream for Atlanta event

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic, including TV channel, live stream, time and more.

The HBCU Swingman Classic is set to kick off the 2025 MLB All-Star Weekend on Friday, July 11, marking the third edition of this standout showcase celebrating elite talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year’s event will spotlight 50 top players from 17 HBCU programs, giving them a golden opportunity to shine under the national spotlight. The showcase heads to a big-league setting once again — this time taking center stage at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, where these rising stars will get the chance to put their skills on display in front of fans, scouts, and the entire baseball world.

GOAL has everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic, including TV channels and streaming information for games.

How to watch 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic

  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Streaming: Fubo

The event will be available to watch live on MLB Network and MLB.com. The channel is readily accessible through streaming platform Fubo.

If you're a baseball fan looking to stream the event, Fubo has you covered. Known for its sports-heavy lineup, Fubo carries MLB Network. The Pro plan kicks off at $84.99/month. That price brings you access to 200+ channels and over 100 live sporting events, including every Summer League tip-off.

Fubo sweetens the deal with perks like unlimited cloud DVR, on-demand content, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, perfect for households that don’t agree on one game.

First-time subscribers can even take Fubo for a free test drive and knock $20 off their first month, making it a slam dunk for anyone wanting to catch the action without the full-season commitment.

HBCU Swingman Classic 2025 roster

The 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic features two teams representing the American League and National League, managed by former Atlanta Braves All-Stars Brian Jordan (National League) and David Justice (American League). The rosters were announced on June 17 during the MLB Draft Combine.

American League Roster Table

PlayerPositionSchool
Tyler SmithCatcherNorth Carolina A&T
Vinny SaumellCatcherArkansas Pine-Bluff
Jonathan Gonzalez PerezCatcherMaryland Eastern Shore
Andrey MartinezFirst baseBethune-Cookman
Jalon MackSecond baseSouthern
Kylan DuncanSecond baseAlabama A&M
Taj BatesThird baseSouthern
Kade WoodShortstopMississippi Valley State
KJ White*ShortstopSouthern
Chenar BrownInfield/Designated HitterGrambling State
Justin JournetteOutfieldNorfolk State
Darryl LeeOutfieldBethune-Cookman
Jordan McCladdieOutfieldJackson State
Jalan JonesOutfieldNorfolk State
Joseph Eichelberger*OutfieldJackson State
Jaylon BurrellOutfieldAlcorn State
Cameron HillOutfieldGrambling State
Eric ElliottLeft-handed pitcherJackson State
Jean Carlos ZambranoRight-handed pitcherBethune-Cookman
Jorhan LaBoyLeft-handed pitcherAlabama State
Garrett WorkmanLeft-handed pitcherFlorida A&M
Esaid PeñaRight-handed pitcherAlabama State
Jafet Martinez*Right-handed pitcherAlabama State
Yoansell DiazRight-handed pitcherBethune-Cookman
Nick LuckettRight-handed pitcherSouthern

National League Roster Table

PlayerPositionSchool
Broedy PoppellCatcherFlorida A&M
Irvin Escobar**CatcherBethune-Cookman
DeMarckus SmileyCatcherAlabama State
Juan Cruz*First baseAlabama State
JT TaylorSecond baseNorth Carolina A&T
Daniel MooreSecond baseCoppin State
Jesus VanegasThird baseBethune-Cookman
Elijah PinckneyShortstopMorehouse
Robert Tate Jr.*ShortstopJackson State
Ahmar DonattoInfield/Designated HitterPraire View A&M
Cardell ThibodeauxOutfieldSouthern
Kameron DouglasOutfieldAlabama State
Jacoby RadcliffeOutfieldSouthern
Trey BridgesOutfieldGrambling State
Kelton PhillipsOutfieldTexas Southern
Trey RutledgeOutfieldAlabama A&M
Jamal Ritter*OutfieldNorfolk State
Edwin SanchezLeft-handed pitcherBethune-Cookman
Reagan RiveraRight-handed pitcherCoppin State
Diego BarrettRight-handed pitcherNorth Carolina A&T
Erick Gonzalez*Right-handed pitcherJackson State
Nkosi DidderRight-handed pitcherJackson State
Kenney FabianRight-handed pitcherArkansas Pine-Bluff
Calvin McClendonLHPTexas Southern
Jay CampbellThird base/Right-handed pitcherFlorida A&M
