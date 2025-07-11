How to watch 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic: Time, TV channel and free live stream for Atlanta event

GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic, including TV channel, live stream, time and more.

The HBCU Swingman Classic is set to kick off the 2025 MLB All-Star Weekend on Friday, July 11, marking the third edition of this standout showcase celebrating elite talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year’s event will spotlight 50 top players from 17 HBCU programs, giving them a golden opportunity to shine under the national spotlight. The showcase heads to a big-league setting once again — this time taking center stage at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, where these rising stars will get the chance to put their skills on display in front of fans, scouts, and the entire baseball world.

GOAL has everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic, including TV channels and streaming information for games.

How to watch 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Streaming: Fubo

The event will be available to watch live on MLB Network and MLB.com. The channel is readily accessible through streaming platform Fubo.

If you're a baseball fan looking to stream the event, Fubo has you covered. Known for its sports-heavy lineup, Fubo carries MLB Network. The Pro plan kicks off at $84.99/month. That price brings you access to 200+ channels and over 100 live sporting events, including every Summer League tip-off.

Fubo sweetens the deal with perks like unlimited cloud DVR, on-demand content, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, perfect for households that don’t agree on one game.

First-time subscribers can even take Fubo for a free test drive and knock $20 off their first month, making it a slam dunk for anyone wanting to catch the action without the full-season commitment.

HBCU Swingman Classic 2025 roster

The 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic features two teams representing the American League and National League, managed by former Atlanta Braves All-Stars Brian Jordan (National League) and David Justice (American League). The rosters were announced on June 17 during the MLB Draft Combine.

American League Roster Table

Player Position School Tyler Smith Catcher North Carolina A&T Vinny Saumell Catcher Arkansas Pine-Bluff Jonathan Gonzalez Perez Catcher Maryland Eastern Shore Andrey Martinez First base Bethune-Cookman Jalon Mack Second base Southern Kylan Duncan Second base Alabama A&M Taj Bates Third base Southern Kade Wood Shortstop Mississippi Valley State KJ White* Shortstop Southern Chenar Brown Infield/Designated Hitter Grambling State Justin Journette Outfield Norfolk State Darryl Lee Outfield Bethune-Cookman Jordan McCladdie Outfield Jackson State Jalan Jones Outfield Norfolk State Joseph Eichelberger* Outfield Jackson State Jaylon Burrell Outfield Alcorn State Cameron Hill Outfield Grambling State Eric Elliott Left-handed pitcher Jackson State Jean Carlos Zambrano Right-handed pitcher Bethune-Cookman Jorhan LaBoy Left-handed pitcher Alabama State Garrett Workman Left-handed pitcher Florida A&M Esaid Peña Right-handed pitcher Alabama State Jafet Martinez* Right-handed pitcher Alabama State Yoansell Diaz Right-handed pitcher Bethune-Cookman Nick Luckett Right-handed pitcher Southern

National League Roster Table