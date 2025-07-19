This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2024 Breeders' Cup World ChampionshipsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch the 2025 Haskell Stakes: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for Horse racing event

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Haskell Stakes Horse racing live on TV, with & without cable.

The 2025 edition of the Haskell Stakes is set to go down this Saturday, July 19, at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

All eyes will be on Journalism, the headline act and morning-line favorite, who captured the Preakness Stakes earlier this year and came agonizingly close in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, finishing second in each.

Looking to spoil the party is Goal Oriented, a Bob Baffert-trained colt who showed promise with a fourth-place run at the Preakness and now steps up under the guidance of the Hall of Fame trainer in search of a breakthrough win.

Check below for details on how to watch and live stream the 2025 Haskell Stakes.

2025 Haskell Stakes Breeders' Cup Horse Racing: Date, Time & venue

DatesSaturday, July 19, 2025
Time5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT
VenueMonmouth Park
LocationOceanport, New Jersey
Purse$1,000,000 ($600,000 for winner)

The 2025 Haskell Stakes will be held at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes Breeders' Cup Horse Racing

  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live streaming: Peacock

NBC Sports will carry the action live on NBC and stream it on Peacock. Coverage begins at 5 pm ET and runs through 8 pm, with post time for the Santa Anita Derby set for 7:30 pm.

NBC Sports remains the go-to destination for some of horse racing’s most prestigious and highly anticipated events, serving as the exclusive broadcaster for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

Haskell Stakes post positions, odds, full field

P#PPHorse Name (State)Age/SexJockeyWgtTrainerOdds
11Bracket Buster (KY)3/CJ R Velazquez119V H Oliver10/1
22Journalism (KY)3/CU Rispoli122M W McCarthy4/5
33Wildncrazynight (NJ)3/GI Castillo119D Ward30/1
44Burnham Square (KY)3/GB J Hernandez, Jr.122I R Wilkes5/1
55National Law (KY)3/CI Ortiz, Jr.119J Duarte, Jr.20/1
66Gosger (KY)3/CL Saez119B P Walsh9/2
77Kentucky Outlaw (KY)3/CF Geroux119F Dunn15/1
88Goal Oriented (KY)3/CF Prat119B Baffert4/1
