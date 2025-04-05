This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Monster Energy Supercross - FoxboroughGetty Images Sport
Stream live on Peacock for $7.99
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12: Live stream, TV schedule, and start times

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12 live on TV, with & without cable.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship roars into Foxborough, Massachusetts this Saturday for a high-stakes Round 12 showdown.

Watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross live on Peacock
Sign up now!

Gillette Stadium will play host to the 12th stop on the 450SX calendar and mark the sixth contest in the 250SX East Division. But the stakes stretch beyond championship points — this weekend also serves as the final opportunity for riders to secure their place in the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship finale, set for April 26 in Pennsylvania.

Boston may not be unfamiliar territory for Supercross, but the series only made its return to the region in 2016 following a lengthy absence, with races alternating in and out of the calendar since. This weekend marks a first — back-to-back seasons at Gillette Stadium — and history shows no repeat winners in the previous four editions. Cooper Webb, last year's victor, is looking to buck that trend, while Chase Sexton, runner-up in 2022, has other plans as he aims to keep the streak of fresh winners alive.

Watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross live on Peacock
Sign up now!

Over in the 250SX East division, the riders are back on the gate following a brief pause. Championship leader Tom Vialle has yet to notch a victory this season, and if he breaks through on Saturday, he'll become the 11th different winner in 12 rounds of East Coast action — a testament to the class’s depth and unpredictability. Meanwhile, Daxton Bennick remains a serious threat; after grabbing second place in Tampa and another top-five finish last time out, he's knocking on the door of a maiden win.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Round 12 of the 2025 Supercross season from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Supercross 2025 Round 10 in Foxborough: Date & start time

Date

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time

7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT

Venue

Gillette Stadium

Location

Foxborough, Massachusetts

Round 12 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Foxborough on Saturday, April 5. Live coverage kicks off at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying, while the main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12

Fans can catch the action live on Saturday, April 5, with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. An encore presentation is slated for 1:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 7, on CNBC.

For those tuning in earlier, Race Day Live kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET with full coverage of qualifying rounds.

Watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross live on Peacock
Sign up now!

2025 Foxborough Supercross Track Map

Watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross live on Peacock
Sign up now!

2025 Foxborough Supercross Race Day Schedule

Time

Event

Details

11:30am – 11:38am

SMX Next Free Practice

11:40am – 11:48am

250 Group C Free Practice

11:50am – 11:58am

250 Group B Free Practice

12:00pm – 12:08pm

250 Group A Free Practice

12:10pm – 12:18pm

450 Group A Free Practice

12:20pm – 12:28pm

450 Group B Free Practice

12:30pm – 12:38pm

450 Group C Free Practice

12:40pm – 12:48pm

SMX Next Free Practice

1:05pm – 1:15pm

250 Group C Qualifying

1:20pm – 1:30pm

250 Group B Qualifying

1:35pm – 1:45pm

250 Group A Qualifying

1:50pm – 2:00pm

450 Group A Qualifying

2:05pm – 2:15pm

450 Group B Qualifying

2:20pm – 2:30pm

450 Group C Qualifying

2:35pm – 2:45pm

SMX Next Qualifying

3:20pm – 3:30pm

250 Group C Qualifying

3:35pm – 3:45pm

250 Group B Qualifying

3:50pm – 4:00pm

250 Group A Qualifying

4:05pm – 4:15pm

450 Group A Qualifying

4:20pm – 4:30pm

450 Group B Qualifying

4:35pm – 4:45pm

450 Group C Qualifying

4:50pm – 5:00pm

SMX Next Qualifying

6:30pm – 7:06pm

Opening Ceremonies

7:06pm – 7:14pm

250 Heat #1

6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

7:20pm – 7:28pm

250 Heat #2

6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

7:34pm – 7:42pm

450 Heat #1

6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

7:48pm – 7:56pm

450 Heat #2

6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

8:02pm – 8:12pm

SMX Next Main Event

8 min + 1 lap – 22 riders

8:21pm – 8:28pm

250 Last Chance Qualifier

5 min + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)

8:32pm – 8:39pm

450 Last Chance Qualifier

5 min + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)

8:57pm – 9:14pm

250 Main Event

15 min + 1 lap – 22 riders

9:29pm – 9:51pm

450 Main Event

20 min + 1 lap – 22 riders

Advertisement