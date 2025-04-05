How to watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12: Live stream, TV schedule, and start times

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship roars into Foxborough, Massachusetts this Saturday for a high-stakes Round 12 showdown.
Gillette Stadium will play host to the 12th stop on the 450SX calendar and mark the sixth contest in the 250SX East Division. But the stakes stretch beyond championship points — this weekend also serves as the final opportunity for riders to secure their place in the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship finale, set for April 26 in Pennsylvania.
Boston may not be unfamiliar territory for Supercross, but the series only made its return to the region in 2016 following a lengthy absence, with races alternating in and out of the calendar since. This weekend marks a first — back-to-back seasons at Gillette Stadium — and history shows no repeat winners in the previous four editions. Cooper Webb, last year's victor, is looking to buck that trend, while Chase Sexton, runner-up in 2022, has other plans as he aims to keep the streak of fresh winners alive.
Over in the 250SX East division, the riders are back on the gate following a brief pause. Championship leader Tom Vialle has yet to notch a victory this season, and if he breaks through on Saturday, he'll become the 11th different winner in 12 rounds of East Coast action — a testament to the class’s depth and unpredictability. Meanwhile, Daxton Bennick remains a serious threat; after grabbing second place in Tampa and another top-five finish last time out, he's knocking on the door of a maiden win.
GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Round 12 of the 2025 Supercross season from Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Supercross 2025 Round 10 in Foxborough: Date & start time
Date
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Time
7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
Venue
Gillette Stadium
Location
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Round 12 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Foxborough on Saturday, April 5. Live coverage kicks off at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying, while the main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
How to watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12
- Live streaming: Peacock
Fans can catch the action live on Saturday, April 5, with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. An encore presentation is slated for 1:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 7, on CNBC.
For those tuning in earlier, Race Day Live kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET with full coverage of qualifying rounds.
2025 Foxborough Supercross Track Map
2025 Foxborough Supercross Race Day Schedule
Time
Event
Details
11:30am – 11:38am
SMX Next Free Practice
—
11:40am – 11:48am
250 Group C Free Practice
—
11:50am – 11:58am
250 Group B Free Practice
—
12:00pm – 12:08pm
250 Group A Free Practice
—
12:10pm – 12:18pm
450 Group A Free Practice
—
12:20pm – 12:28pm
450 Group B Free Practice
—
12:30pm – 12:38pm
450 Group C Free Practice
—
12:40pm – 12:48pm
SMX Next Free Practice
—
1:05pm – 1:15pm
250 Group C Qualifying
—
1:20pm – 1:30pm
250 Group B Qualifying
—
1:35pm – 1:45pm
250 Group A Qualifying
—
1:50pm – 2:00pm
450 Group A Qualifying
—
2:05pm – 2:15pm
450 Group B Qualifying
—
2:20pm – 2:30pm
450 Group C Qualifying
—
2:35pm – 2:45pm
SMX Next Qualifying
—
3:20pm – 3:30pm
250 Group C Qualifying
—
3:35pm – 3:45pm
250 Group B Qualifying
—
3:50pm – 4:00pm
250 Group A Qualifying
—
4:05pm – 4:15pm
450 Group A Qualifying
—
4:20pm – 4:30pm
450 Group B Qualifying
—
4:35pm – 4:45pm
450 Group C Qualifying
—
4:50pm – 5:00pm
SMX Next Qualifying
—
6:30pm – 7:06pm
Opening Ceremonies
—
7:06pm – 7:14pm
250 Heat #1
6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
7:20pm – 7:28pm
250 Heat #2
6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
7:34pm – 7:42pm
450 Heat #1
6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
7:48pm – 7:56pm
450 Heat #2
6 min + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
8:02pm – 8:12pm
SMX Next Main Event
8 min + 1 lap – 22 riders
8:21pm – 8:28pm
250 Last Chance Qualifier
5 min + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)
8:32pm – 8:39pm
450 Last Chance Qualifier
5 min + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)
8:57pm – 9:14pm
250 Main Event
15 min + 1 lap – 22 riders
9:29pm – 9:51pm
450 Main Event
20 min + 1 lap – 22 riders