How to watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12: Live stream, TV schedule, and start times

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12 live on TV, with & without cable.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship roars into Foxborough, Massachusetts this Saturday for a high-stakes Round 12 showdown.

Gillette Stadium will play host to the 12th stop on the 450SX calendar and mark the sixth contest in the 250SX East Division. But the stakes stretch beyond championship points — this weekend also serves as the final opportunity for riders to secure their place in the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship finale, set for April 26 in Pennsylvania.

Boston may not be unfamiliar territory for Supercross, but the series only made its return to the region in 2016 following a lengthy absence, with races alternating in and out of the calendar since. This weekend marks a first — back-to-back seasons at Gillette Stadium — and history shows no repeat winners in the previous four editions. Cooper Webb, last year's victor, is looking to buck that trend, while Chase Sexton, runner-up in 2022, has other plans as he aims to keep the streak of fresh winners alive.

Over in the 250SX East division, the riders are back on the gate following a brief pause. Championship leader Tom Vialle has yet to notch a victory this season, and if he breaks through on Saturday, he'll become the 11th different winner in 12 rounds of East Coast action — a testament to the class’s depth and unpredictability. Meanwhile, Daxton Bennick remains a serious threat; after grabbing second place in Tampa and another top-five finish last time out, he's knocking on the door of a maiden win.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Round 12 of the 2025 Supercross season from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Supercross 2025 Round 10 in Foxborough: Date & start time

Date Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

Round 12 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Foxborough on Saturday, April 5. Live coverage kicks off at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying, while the main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch 2025 Foxborough Supercross Round 12

Live streaming: Peacock

Fans can catch the action live on Saturday, April 5, with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. An encore presentation is slated for 1:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 7, on CNBC.

For those tuning in earlier, Race Day Live kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET with full coverage of qualifying rounds.

2025 Foxborough Supercross Track Map

2025 Foxborough Supercross Race Day Schedule