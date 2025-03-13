How to watch the 2025 Ford Mustang Challenge: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for race

Mustang Challenge debuts the 2025 Season at ﻿Sebring International Raceway...

The IMSA-sanctioned Mustang Challenge is set to embark on its second season this weekend at Sebring International Raceway, continuing to showcase the Mustang Dark Horse R in a competitive, single-make racing format. This series not only upholds the Mustang’s storied six-decade legacy in motorsport but also provides a high-level platform for dedicated racers and enthusiasts eager to test their skills on the track.

The 2025 Mustang Challenge calendar consists of six rounds and 12 championship races, along with a special non-points invitational at Circuit de la Sarthe, where competitors will race in support of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Reigning Mustang Challenge champion Robert Noaker is back to defend his crown in the No. 13 Mustang Dark Horse R, having also secured a spot in the Ford Performance Junior Team. Meanwhile, Alex Bachoura, last season's Dark Horse Legends champion, returns to the grid in the No. 33 Spark Performance Ford Mustang Dark Horse R.

Drift star Chelsea DeNofa, who clinched the 2023 Formula Drift title in a Ford Mustang RTR, is making a return to road racing. Dusting off his circuit racing skills, DeNofa will pilot a Mustang Dark Horse R in the season opener at Sebring, adding another layer of excitement to the championship’s sophomore campaign.

When and where is 2025 Ford Mustang Challenge

Date: Thursday, March 13 (Race 1) - Friday, March 14 (Race 2)

Time: 1:05-1:50 pm ET (Race 1) & 10:20-11:05 am ET (Race 2)

1:05-1:50 pm ET (Race 1) & 10:20-11:05 am ET (Race 2) Location: Sebring International Raceway in Florida

The Ford Mustang Challenge, like other IMSA-sanctioned competitions, will include a structured race weekend format featuring a pair of 30-minute practice sessions, a 15-minute qualifying run, and two 45-minute sprint races.

The grid will be divided into two distinct categories—Dark Horse and Dark Horse Legends. The latter serves as an optional classification specifically designated for bronze-rated drivers aged 45 and older.

2025 Ford Mustang Challenge schedule

Ford Mustang Challenge practice: Wednesday, March 12 (8:55-9:25 am ET & 1:25-1:55 pm ET)

Wednesday, March 12 (8:55-9:25 am ET & 1:25-1:55 pm ET) Ford Mustang Challenge Race 1: Thursday, March 13 (1:05-1:50 pm ET)

Thursday, March 13 (1:05-1:50 pm ET) Ford Mustang Challenge Race 2: Friday, March 14 (10:20-11:05 am ET)

How To Watch 2025 Ford Mustang Challenge race

TV Channel/ Livestream: Peacock

Fans can catch the Twelve Hours of Sebring live on Peacock, with uninterrupted coverage beginning at 10 am ET on Saturday, March 15.

NBC Sports' broadcast team will feature Leigh Diffey, Brian Till, Dave Burns, Calvin Fish, and Townsend Bell providing commentary from the booth, while Kevin Lee, Chris Wilner, and Matt Yocum will deliver updates from pit lane.

In addition to the marquee endurance race, Peacock will also stream action from several support series, including the Ford Mustang Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup, and Michelin Pilot Challenge.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

12 Hours Of Sebring schedule, start times

Date: Saturday, March 15 (10 am ET)

Saturday, March 15 (10 am ET) Distance: A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida.

A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida. Weather: It's anticipation to be 72 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.