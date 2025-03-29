How to watch the 2025 Florida Derby: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for Horse racing event

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Florida Derby Horse racing live on TV, with & without cable.

The 2025 Florida Derby marks the final Kentucky Derby prep race in Florida, with Gulfstream Park hosting Saturday's showdown.

This prestigious race offers qualifying points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale, meaning a top-two finish nearly guarantees a ticket to Churchill Downs in May.

Last year, Fierceness captured victory in 1:48.22, and this time around, Fountain of Youth Stakes winner Sovereignty headlines the odds at 8-5, followed by Madaket Road (7-2), Disruptor (4-1), and Tappan Street (5-1).

Sovereignty enters the race fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes but will be without regular jockey Junior Alvarado, sidelined with a fractured shoulder blade. Manny Franco, who guided Immersive to Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies glory in 2024, takes the reins.

Another horse to watch is Bob Baffert’s Madaket Road. The legendary Hall of Fame trainer boasts a stellar record at Gulfstream Park, including three Pegasus World Cup titles and a 1992 Breeders’ Cup Sprint triumph with Thirty Slews. However, Madaket Road has just one victory in four career starts.

Check below for details on how to watch and live stream the 2025 Florida Derby.

2025 Florida Derby: Date, Time & venue

Dates Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Gulfstream Park Location Hallandale Beach, Florida Purse $1 million

The 2025 Florida Derby will be held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Post time is set for 6:42 pm ET.

How to watch 2025 Florida Derby

TV channel: CNBC

CNBC Live streaming: Peacock

As part of its Road to the Kentucky Derby coverage, NBC Sports will also air the Florida Derby, which will be broadcast live on CNBC and streamed on Peacock. The one-hour program is set to run from 6-7 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, featuring in-depth coverage of the Florida Derby along with a spotlight on the Gulfstream Park Oaks.

NBC Sports remains the go-to destination for some of horse racing’s most prestigious and highly anticipated events, serving as the exclusive broadcaster for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

Florida Derby post positions, odds, full field

Grade: 1 | Distance: 1 ⅛ miles | Jockey weight: 122 pounds