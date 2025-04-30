How to watch 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Live stream, Tee times, TV schedule for PGA Tour golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson PGA Tour golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The PGA Tour rolls back into the Lone Star State this week for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

All eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1, as he headlines a stacked 156-player field chasing a winner’s cut of $1.782 million from a $9.9 million prize pool.

Still hunting for his first victory of 2025, Scheffler returns to a course where he tied for fifth back in 2023. Last year, it was Taylor Pendrith who held his nerve to edge out Ben Kohles in a dramatic finish and lift the trophy.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson PGA Tour golf from McKinney, Texas.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Thursday, May 1 to Sunday, May 4 Course TPC Craig Ranch (par 71, 7,569 yards) Location McKinney, Texas Prize Money $9.9 million ($1,782,000 for winner)

The TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will serve as the setting for this year's CJ Cup.

How to watch 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Fubo, Paramount+, ESPN+

U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson on The Golf Channel and NBC Sports app, with later rounds aired on CBS.

For cord-cutters, Fubo offers live access to both channels, ensuring you don't miss a shot.

For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Thursday, May 1

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 4 pm – 7 pm

Friday, May 2

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 4 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, May 3

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 1 pm – 3 pm

CBS: 3 pm - 6 pm

Sunday, May 4

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 1 pm – 3 pm

CBS: 3 pm - 6 pm

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times