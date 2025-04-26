How to watch 2025 Chevron Championship: Livestream, start time, TV Channels and schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Chevron Championship live on TV, with & without cable.

The LPGA's major championship season is officially underway.

The first stop comes this week at the Chevron Championship, held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. The event relocated there in 2023 after spending half a century at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

A loaded 132-player field will vie for a share of a $7.9 million prize pool, with the champion set to pocket $1.2 million—and, of course, keep the beloved tradition alive by taking a celebratory leap into the pond after lifting the trophy.

Reigning champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda returns to defend her crown, while current Olympic champion Lydia Ko—who captured this title back in 2016—is also among the star-studded field. Impressively, 24 of the world’s top 25 ranked players have made their way to Texas for this week’s showdown.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Chevron Championship tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Chevron Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates April 24-27 Course The Club at Carlton Woods (par 72, 6,911 yards) Location The Woodlands, Texas Purse $7.9 million ($1.2 million winner's share)

The The Club at Carlton Woods (par 72, 6,911 yards) in The Woodlands, Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Chevron Championship, which runs from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27.

How to watch Chevron Championship 2025

TV channel: Golf Channel and NBC

Golf Channel and NBC Live streaming: Peacock

The opening two days of The Chevron Championship, set for April 24 and 25, will be broadcast live on The Golf Channel. Come the weekend, coverage shifts over to NBC, with streaming also available through Peacock.

Both NBC and The Golf Channel are included in most traditional cable packages. But if you've cut the cord, there are plenty of streaming options to keep you tuned in. Sling TV offers access starting at $45.99 per month, plus an $11 Sports Extra add-on for additional channels, while Fubo plans kick off at $84.99, with the bonus of a free trial for new users.

For those who have cable, The Golf Channel can also be streamed through the NBC Sports app by signing in with your TV provider credentials.

As for the final two rounds on April 26 and 27, they'll air live on NBC, with simultaneous streaming on Peacock, where subscriptions begin at $7.99 a month or $79.99 for an annual plan.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, April 26

📺📲2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (Peacock); 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, April 27