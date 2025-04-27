How to watch 2025 Chevron Championship final round: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Chevron Championship final round live on TV, with & without cable.

The 2025 Chevron Championship teed off Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, just outside Houston, and will conclude on Sunday.

With a hefty purse of $7.9 million, the winner will take home $1.2 million. As the LPGA’s first major of the year, the tournament is set to crown its champion this weekend.

Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo are leading the charge, while semi-retired Lexi Thompson sits three shots off the pace, ready to make a move. It's shaping up to be an exciting finish!

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Chevron Championship final round tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Chevron Championship final round 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Date Sunday, April 27, 2025 Course The Club at Carlton Woods (par 72, 6,911 yards) Location The Woodlands, Texas Purse $7.9 million ($1.2 million winner's share)

The The Club at Carlton Woods (par 72, 6,911 yards) in The Woodlands, Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Chevron Championship, which runs from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27.

How to watch Chevron Championship final round 2025

TV channel: Golf Channel and NBC

Golf Channel and NBC Live streaming: Peacock

The opening two days of The Chevron Championship, set for April 24 and 25, will be broadcast live on The Golf Channel. Come the weekend, coverage shifts over to NBC, with streaming also available through Peacock.

Both NBC and The Golf Channel are included in most traditional cable packages. But if you've cut the cord, there are plenty of streaming options to keep you tuned in. Sling TV offers access starting at $45.99 per month, plus an $11 Sports Extra add-on for additional channels, while Fubo plans kick off at $84.99, with the bonus of a free trial for new users.

For those who have cable, The Golf Channel can also be streamed through the NBC Sports app by signing in with your TV provider credentials.

As for the final two rounds on April 26 and 27, they'll air live on NBC, with simultaneous streaming on Peacock, where subscriptions begin at $7.99 a month or $79.99 for an annual plan.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Sunday, April 27

📺2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (Peacock); 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm (NBC/Peacock)

🏌️‍♀️Chevron Championship final round tee times