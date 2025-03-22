How to watch 2025 Birmingham Supercross Round 10: Live stream, TV schedule, and start times

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Birmingham Supercross Round 10 live on TV, with & without cable.

Round 10 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season brings the high-intensity Triple Crown format to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. This marks the third Triple Crown event of the year, with the championship battle heating up between the previous winners of the format.

Following a brief break after the Indianapolis round, riders have had a chance to rest and recover—or, for some, recalibrate their momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. Cooper Webb continues to lead the 450SX standings after securing victory in Indy, while the 250SX East division resumes with Tom Vialle holding a razor-thin, one-point lead. With the title race tightening, Chase Sexton and Max Anstie are both in need of wins to stay in contention.

Earlier in the season, Sexton claimed victory in Glendale after consistent podium finishes, while Webb capitalized on a late mistake from Sexton in Arlington to clinch his own Triple Crown win. Since then, Webb has outperformed Sexton in back-to-back rounds, extending his advantage to 15 points in the championship standings.

In the 250 class, Vialle arrives at a familiar venue, having won in Birmingham last season. With the title race wide open, this round could prove decisive in shaping the championship picture.

Adding to the action, the SMX Next riders will also take to the track, bringing another level of excitement to an already crucial night of racing.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Round 10 of the 2025 Supercross season from Birmingham, Alabama.

Supercross 2025 Round 10 in Birmingham: Date & start time

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

Round 10 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Birmingham on Saturday, March 22. Live coverage kicks off at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying, while the main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch 2025 Birmingham Supercross Round 10

Live streaming: Peacock

Peacock will provide live coverage of Race Day Live, featuring qualifying sessions, beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT.

The highly anticipated Triple Crown races will also be streamed live on Peacock, with the night program kicking off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

2025 Birmingham Supercross Track Map