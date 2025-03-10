How to watch 2025 Big Ten Basketball Tournament: Bracket, livestream, TV schedule & seedings for men's basketball

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, including bracket, tv schedule, start times & seedings.

Each year, the road to March Madness kicks off with college basketball conference tournaments. This time around, the Big Ten tournament is set to be bigger than ever as the top 15 teams battle it out for the league’s coveted automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

For the past decade, all 14 Big Ten programs have competed in the conference tournament. However, with the conference expanding to welcome UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington, the format has changed. Now, one additional team will join the tournament field, while the three lowest-ranked teams from the regular season will be left on the sidelines.

For the first time in five years, Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo will head into the men's Big Ten Tournament as the top seed. The seventh-ranked Spartans secured the No. 1 spot in the conference tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last Thursday, edging out Iowa in a high-scoring 91-84 victory.

Joining Michigan State in the quarterfinals are No. 15 Michigan, No. 14 Maryland, and UCLA, as all four programs earned double-byes. With the Big Ten expanding in the offseason, 15 of the conference's 18 teams will make the trip to Indianapolis, all aiming to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

However, Penn State and Washington have already been eliminated from tournament contention ahead of the final day of regular season action.

GOAL has a full breakdown of the men's Big Ten Tournament, including the bracket, schedule, and seeding details.

Getty Images Sport

When and where is the 2025 Big Ten men's basketball tournament?

Dates: March 12-16

March 12-16 Venue & Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

The 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will take center stage from March 12-16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home arena of the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

How to watch the 2025 Big Ten men's basketball tournament

TV channel: BTN, CBS

BTN, CBS Live stream: Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock

The championship game will be broadcast on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+. Fans can catch all three first-round matchups exclusively on Peacock. Second-round action and the quarterfinals will be televised on Big Ten Network, with streaming options on Fubo (which offers a free trial) and the Fox Sports app. The semifinals will also air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Big Ten men's basketball tournament schedule 2025

The 2025 Big Ten Conference Tournament championship game is set for Sunday, March 16, at 3:30 pm ET, with the victor securing an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. The action kicks off with first-round matchups on Wednesday, March 12, followed by second-round battles on Thursday, March 13. Quarterfinal showdowns take place on Friday, March 14, leading up to the semifinal clashes on Saturday, March 15.

For the full tournament schedule, check out the details below.

Wednesday, March 12: First Round

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed 3:30 pm Peacock Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed 6:00 pm Peacock Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed 8:30 pm Peacock

Thursday, March 13: Second Round

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 4: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 seed 12:00 pm BTN, Fubo Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner 2:30 pm BTN, Fubo Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner 6:30 pm BTN, Fubo Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner 9:00 pm BTN, Fubo

Getty Images Sport

Friday, March 14: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 8: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner 12:00 pm BTN, Fubo Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner 2:30 pm BTN, Fubo Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner 6:30 pm BTN, Fubo Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner 9:00 pm BTN, Fubo

Saturday, March 15: Semifinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner 1:00 pm CBS, Paramount+, Fubo Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner 3:30 pm CBS, Paramount+, Fubo

Sunday, March 16: Championship

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner 3:30 pm CBS, Paramount+, Fubo

Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket 2025

Below is the latest seeding, bracket, and regular-season records for the 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament as of March 9. While the conference now boasts 18 teams, only the top 15 from the regular-season standings have secured a spot in the tournament field.