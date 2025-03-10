How to watch 2025 Big East Basketball Tournament: Bracket, livestream, TV schedule & seedings for men's basketball

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, including bracket, tv schedule, start times & seedings.

As March Madness descends upon New York City, St. John's Red Storm will be aiming to end a 25-year wait for a Big East Tournament title and secure an automatic berth in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Red Storm enter Madison Square Garden as the No. 1 seed, having clinched their first outright Big East regular-season crown in four decades. Under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, St. John's put together a dominant 27-4 record, including an impressive 18-2 mark in conference play—all in just his second year at the helm.

The program's last Big East Tournament triumph came in 2000, and should the favorites live up to expectations in New York, St. John's would become the fifth different team to lift the trophy since 2021.

Interestingly, the only two teams to get the better of St. John’s during the regular season—Creighton Bluejays and Villanova Wildcats—are positioned on the opposite side of the draw.

However, a potential semifinal showdown could see St. John's up against a team with everything to play for, as Xavier Musketeers—the Big East's lone NCAA Tournament bubble team—could be fighting to keep their March Madness hopes alive.

GOAL has a full breakdown of the men's Big East Tournament, including the bracket, schedule, and seeding details.

When and where is the 2025 Big East men's basketball tournament?

Dates: Wednesday, March 12-Saturday, March 15

Wednesday, March 12-Saturday, March 15 Location: Madison Square Garden (New York)

The 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament will take center stage at Madison Square Garden in New York from Wednesday, March 12, through Saturday, March 15.

How to watch the 2025 Big East men's basketball tournament

TV channel: Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1) Live stream: Fubo, Peacock

The 2025 Big East Basketball Tournament will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Sports 1, but fans will need Peacock to catch the entire first round and half of the quarterfinal matchups, as they’ll be streamed exclusively on the platform.

Beyond Peacock, viewers can also stream the action via the Fox Sports Go app (with a valid TV provider login) or through Fubo, which includes Fox’s network of channels and offers a free trial for new users.

Big East men's basketball tournament schedule 2025

Below you can find the round-by-round schedule for the 2025 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, with start times and TV details for each game:

Wednesday, March 12: First Round

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler 4:00 pm Peacock Game 2: No. 7 Georgetown vs. No. 10 DePaul 6:30 pm Peacock Game 3: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Seton Hall 9:00 pm Peacock

Thursday, March 13: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 4: No. 1 St. John's vs. Providence/Butler winner Noon Peacock Game 5: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Marquette 2:30 pm Peacock Game 6: No. 2 Creighton vs. Georgetown/DePaul winner 7:00 pm FS1, Fubo Game 7: No. 3 UConn vs. Villanova/Seton Hall winner 9:30 pm FS1, Fubo

Friday, March 14: Semifinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner 6:30 pm Fox, Fubo Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner 9:00 pm Fox, Fubo

Saturday, March 15: Championship

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner 6:30 pm Fox, Fubo

Big East men's basketball tournament bracket 2025

The top five seeds in the Big East Tournament automatically skip the opening round, securing a direct path to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the remaining six teams must battle it out in the first round, with a spot in the last eight on the line.