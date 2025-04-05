How to watch 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur: Live stream, tee times & tv schedule for ANWA Golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur Final Round Golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The stage is set for the final round of the sixth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

After two competitive rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, the cut was made at 1-under-par, narrowing the field to 32 players who will tee it up for Saturday's finale at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club.

Reigning champion Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero sit tied atop the leaderboard at 9-under through 36 holes, with a tightly packed chase group of three players trailing just a single shot behind.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur Round 4 tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur Final Round: Date, Time & TV schedule

Dates Saturday, April 5, 2025 First tee 7:50 a.m. ET Course Augusta National Golf Club Location Augusta, Georgia Prize Money N/A

The opening two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are staged at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia — roughly 15 miles northwest of the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, the historic home of the Masters.

Following the conclusion of Thursday's second round, all participants are invited to Augusta National on Friday for a practice round — a tradition that underscores the prestige of the event. Then on Saturday, the 32 golfers who advanced past the cut will battle it out in the final round on one of golf’s grandest stages.

How to watch 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur Final Round Golf

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Augusta National Women's Amateur Final Round action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

Final Round TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, April 5

📺 Golf Channel / NBC Sports App: 10 am - Noon

📺📲NBC / Peacock: Noon - 3:30 pm

Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Final Round Tee Times

Time Players 7:50 a.m. Achiraya Sriwong, Caitlyn Macnab 8:00 a.m. Ko Kurabayashi, Kelly Xu 8:10 a.m. Mamika Shinchi, Emma McMyler 8:20 a.m. Scarlett Schremmer, Eila Galitsky 8:30 a.m. Carolina Canales, Carolina Melgrati 8:40 a.m. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Anna Davis 8:50 a.m. Nora Sundberg, Louise Rydqvist 9:00 a.m. Farah O'Keefe, Gianna Clemente 9:10 a.m. Minseo Jung, Elise Lee 9:20 a.m. Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park 9:30 a.m. Kary Hollenbaugh, Amanda Sambach 9:40 a.m. Jasmine Koo, Mackenzie Lee 9:50 a.m. Meja Örtengren, Emma Kaisa Bunch 10:00 a.m. Megha Ganne, Asterisk Talley 10:10 a.m. Carla Bernat Escuder, Andrea Revuelta 10:20 a.m. Kiara Romero, Lottie Woad

What is the Augusta National Women's Amateur purse?

While there's no prize purse on the line at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the stakes remain sky-high for the eventual champion.

The winner earns automatic entry into several elite events, including five future editions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur — provided she retains her amateur status — along with a coveted spot in four of the five LPGA majors in 2025:

The Chevron Championship (April 24–27) at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas

The U.S. Women’s Open (May 29–June 1) at Erin Hills in Wisconsin

The Evian Championship (July 10–13) in Évian-les-Bains, France

The AIG Women’s Open (July 30–August 3) at Royal Porthcawl in Wales

Additionally, the champion will be eligible for any amateur tournament organized by the USGA, R&A, or PGA of America in the year following her win — further cementing the ANWA as one of the most significant amateur stages in women’s golf.