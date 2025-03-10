GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, including bracket, tv schedule, start times & seedings.

Top-seeded Duke clinched the outright ACC regular-season crown on Saturday, sealing the deal with a triumph over fierce rival North Carolina. Now, the Blue Devils have their sights set on adding an ACC Tournament title to their haul. If successful, it would mark the first time since 2006 that Duke swept both the regular season and conference tournament championships.

However, the road to the trophy won’t be without obstacles, with No. 3 seed Clemson and No. 2 seed Louisville standing in the way. The Tigers hold the distinction of being the only ACC squad to topple Duke this season, while the Cardinals enter the tournament riding a nine-game winning streak after closing their regular season with a home victory over Stanford.

The ACC could see as few as three teams in the NCAA Tournament, depending on how the conference tournament plays out for squads like No. 13 seed Pitt, No. 4 seed Wake Forest, and No. 5 seed North Carolina. All three will need deep tournament runs to solidify their March Madness aspirations.

Just last year, NC State shocked the basketball world by winning five games in five days to capture the ACC Tournament crown and punch an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack then took their Cinderella story a step further with a surprise run to the Final Four. Will this year's tournament deliver another unforgettable chapter?

GOAL has a full breakdown of the men's ACC Tournament, including the bracket, schedule, and seeding details.

Getty Images Sport

When and where is the 2025 ACC men's basketball tournament?

Dates: Tuesday, March 11 to Saturday, March 15

Tuesday, March 11 to Saturday, March 15 Venue & Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

This year's ACC men's basketball tournament is set to take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, with action tipping off on Tuesday, March 11. The battle for the conference crown will continue throughout the week, culminating in the championship showdown on Saturday, March 15.

How to watch the 2025 ACC men's basketball tournament

TV channel: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU Live stream: Fubo, Sling, ESPN+

The 2025 ACC Tournament will be televised across the ESPN network lineup. Coverage begins with the first round airing on ACC Network, while the later stages will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Saturday's championship clash will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Fans looking to stream the action have multiple options, including the ESPN app, ESPN+, the network's subscription-based platform, and Fubo, which provides a free trial for new users and boasts every channel needed to catch the entire ACC tournament.

ACC men's basketball tournament schedule 2025

For the full tournament schedule, check out the details below.

Tuesday, March 11: Round 1

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pitt 2:00 pm ACCN, Fubo Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 Cal 4:30 pm ACCN, Fubo Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 14 Syracuse 7:00 pm ACCN, Fubo

Wednesday, March 12: Round 2

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia Noon ESPN, Fubo Game 5: No. 5 UNC vs. Game 1 winner 2:30 pm ESPN, Fubo Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs. Game 2 winner 7:00 pm ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo Game 7: No. 6 SMU vs. Game 3 winner 9:30 pm ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo

Thursday, March 13: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner Noon ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs. Game 5 winner 2:30 pm ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs. Game 6 winner 7:00 pm ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs. Game 7 winner 9:30 pm ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo

Friday, March 14: Semifinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner 7:00 pm ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner 9:30 pm ESPN2/ESPNU, Fubo

Saturday, March 15: Championship

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner 8:30 pm ESPN, Fubo

Getty Images Sport

ACC men's basketball tournament bracket 2025

The official bracket and seedings for the 2025 ACC Tournament have been finalized, determined by regular-season results and tiebreakers. Only the top 15 teams earned a spot in the competition, meaning NC State, Boston College, and Miami fell short of qualification.