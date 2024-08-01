How to watch today's Yokohama FM vs Newcastle United pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Yokohama F Marinos and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news

Newcastle United will take on Yokohama F Marinos up next in their pre-season tour at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League side beat Urawa Red Diamonds in their last pre-season outing and will be confident of delivering another good display in front of their Asian fans. The Japanese team has won their last three games in a row and will be in good shape when they take the field this weekend.

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

The match will be played at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Yokohama F.Marinos vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Yokohama F.Marinos team news

Yokohama are expected to give several squad players and youngsters a chance to shine in this pre-season match. However, they are also likely to start with a strong XI on Saturday, featuring Anderson Lopes, who has netted 13 league goals this season, in the final third.

Yokohama F. Marinos possible XI: Ilkura; Matsubara, Kamijima, Eduardo, Kato; Matheus, Kida, Watanabe, Elber; Amano; Lopes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Popp, Iikura, Shirasaka, Terakado Defenders: Hatanaka, Eduardo, Watanabe, Koike, Saneto, Kamijima, Kato, Koike, Matsubara, Saneto, Amano, Kato, Yoshida, Yamamura Midfielders: Kida, Watanabe, Inoue, Mizunuma, Yoshio, Koike, Yamane, Sakakibara, Ueda Forwards: Élber, Lopes, Matheus, Miyaichi, Shiogai, Murakami

Newcastle team news

For Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe is expected to stick with a similar starting XI from the last game, and then make changes in the second half.

Miguel Almiron came off the bench in the previous match amid transfer rumors, and his participation this weekend remains uncertain.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; S Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; J Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Harrison, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Ashby, Burn, Hall, Hefferman, Kelly, Krafth, Lewis, Livramento, Schar, Thompson Midfielders: Almiron, Barnes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Tonali, Turner-Cooke Forwards: Isak, Parkinson, Sanusi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Yokohama F Marinos and Newcastle United will face each other across all competitions.

