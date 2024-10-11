How to watch today's Turkey vs Montenegro Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Turkey will take on Montenegro in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium on Friday.
Turkey have four points from their first two matches and are at the top of the group standings, thanks to their superior goal difference over second-placed Wales. They will be confident of picking up their second win of the competition as the visitors have struggled so far. Montenegro have lost their first two matches and will be desperately trying to claim at least a point in this fixture,
Turkey vs Montenegro kick-off time
|Date:
|October 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium
The match will be played at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium on Friday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 2.45 pm ET.
Team news & squads
Turkey team news
Turkey will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Mert Gunok due to injury. Ugurcan Cakir is likely to take his place in goal.
Dogan Alemdar, Caglar Soyuncu, Cenk Ozkacar, Ozan Kabak, and Ismail Yuksek, are also unavailable due to injuries.
Turkey's possible starting lineup: Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Guler, Kahveci, Akturkoglu; B. Yilmaz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bayındır, Çakır, Şengezer
|Defenders:
|Kadıoğlu, Demiral, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Çelik, Müldür, Kaplan, Akaydın, Topçu, Elmalı
|Midfielders:
|Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Aktürkoğlu, Kökçü, Kahveci, Yazıcı, Uzun, Özcan, Yokuşlu, Dinkçi
|Forwards:
|Yıldız, Kılıçsoy, Akgün, Tosun, Yıldırım, Hekimoglu, Nayir
Montenegro team news
For Montenegro, Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has been called up and is eligible to play. He was handed an eight-match ban by the Football Association for biting an opponent last month.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.
Montenegro possible XI: Mijatovic; Marusic, Rubezic, Vujacic, Radunovic; Brnovic, Jovovic; Camaj, Jovetic, Krstovic; Mugosa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mijatović, Petković, Nikić
|Defenders:
|Savić, Vešović, Marušić, Rubežić, Vujačić, Radunović, Vukčević, Vukčević, Drešković, Tuci
|Midfielders:
|Janković, Radulović, Kuč, Kosović, Bakić, Bubanja, Bakić, Eraković, Savićević, Jovović, Brnović
|Forwards:
|Jovetić, Krstović, Mugoša, Osmajić, Camaj, Skrijelj
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/11/21
|Montenegro 1 - 2 Türkiye
|World Cup qualifier
|02/09/21
|Türkiye 2 - 2 Montenegro
|World Cup qualifier
|27/03/18
|Montenegro 2 - 2 Türkiye
|Friendly
|29/05/16
|Türkiye 1 - 0 Montenegro
|Friendly