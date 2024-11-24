How to watch today's Swansea vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swansea will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday.

Leeds are third in the standings with 29 points, only two behind the league leaders Sunderland. They have only suffered one defeat in their last five fixtures and will be confident of adding three more points to the bag.

Swansea are 11th in the standings and recently lost to Burnley. They will find this contest difficult despite playing at home.

How to watch Swansea vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Swansea vs Leeds kick-off time

The match will played at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Swansea team news

Swansea continue to be without goalkeeper Andy Fisher, as well as Josh Ginnelly and Oliver Cooper.

Midfield linchpin Matt Grimes will also be missing his regular partner Jay Fulton, who remains sidelined.

Leeds team news

Leeds are dealing with the prolonged absence of Wales international Ethan Ampadu, sidelined by a knee injury since September.

Their attacking options are further depleted with Joe Gelhardt and summer signing Largie Ramazani both unavailable due to injuries.

