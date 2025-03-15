How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will take on North Carolina Courage in their opening game of the 2025 NWSL season at Lynn Stadium on Saturday.

North Carolina Courage finished fifth in the standings and exited the quarter-final stage last season. They will be confident of going further this time around.

The visitors failed to qualify for the playoffs, and that will be their primary target for the new season.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Racing Louisville vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

The match will be played at the Lynn Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

The team has retained much of its core from last season, including key players like Bethany Balcer and Janine Sonis, who were added during the summer transfer window. Racing also welcomes new collegiate signings, such as Ella Hase and Allie George, to bolster their roster.

North Carolina Courage team news

Following a strong preseason, the Courage are eager to build on their fifth-place finish from last season. They return with a significant portion of their 2024 squad.

Key additions include USWNT player Jaedyn Shaw and Japanese youth international Shinomi Koyama, who are expected to enhance the team's attacking prowess. The Courage also boasts a strong defensive lineup with players like Kaleigh Kurtz.

