How to watch Washington vs Oregon NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two of the most explosive attacks in the country collide on Saturday as the fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks (10–1) bring the nation’s eighth-best scoring unit into a showdown with the Washington Huskies (8–3), who sit 18th nationally in points per game.

Oregon rolls into the weekend hunting a sixth consecutive victory. The Ducks have been nearly flawless this season, with their lone setback coming at home to a powerhouse Indiana squad back in October. Since then, they’ve strung together five straight wins, fueled by a defense that has stepped up in a big way. They steamrolled Minnesota 42–13 two weeks ago and followed that with a convincing 42–27 triumph over ranked USC, pushing them to 7–1 in conference play.

Washington, meanwhile, is chasing its sixth league win and has put together another impressive campaign under the national spotlight. The Huskies’ three losses include a competitive early-season defeat to top-ranked Ohio State. They’ve grabbed three wins in their last four games, leaning heavily on a defense that has taken center stage. Washington thumped Purdue 49–13 on November 8 and then marched into UCLA last weekend, leaving with a dominant 48–14 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington vs Oregon NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Washington vs Oregon: Date and kick-off time

The Washington Huskies will take on the Oregon Ducks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Location Seattle, Washington

Washington vs Oregon news & key players

Washington Huskies team news

Demond Williams Jr. continues to shine for Washington. The sophomore quarterback has posted back-to-back outings of 257 and 213 passing yards and has climbed to 2,721 yards overall with a 19–6 TD/INT line. He’s a dual-threat nightmare too, adding 568 rushing yards to his tally. The Huskies’ run game behind him has been less consistent, Jonah Coleman has been held to 50 yards or fewer in four of his last five games and sits at 651 for the season.

Washington’s receiving corps is headlined by the ultra-steady Denzel Boston, who hasn’t dipped below 50 receiving yards in a single game. The junior playmaker leads the team with 730 yards, while Dezmen Roebuck supports him with 527. The Huskies put up 426 total yards in their latest outing and are averaging that same number, 426 yards, per game on the season.

Oregon Ducks team news

On the other side, Dante Moore has quietly put together an excellent campaign. The sophomore signal-caller has hit at least a 60% completion rate in every outing and is fresh off a 257-yard showing last week. For the year, he’s piled up 2,447 passing yards with a sharp 23–6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Even with Moore’s efficiency, Oregon’s bread and butter remains the ground game. Noah Whittington has topped 60 rushing yards in all but two contests and sits at 727 on the season, while Jordan Davidson supplements the attack with another 511 rushing yards.

Oregon also has plenty of firepower through the air, boasting five receivers with 300-plus yards. Freshman standout Dakorien Moore, who has racked up 443 yards, has unfortunately not suited up this month due to a knee issue. Despite the injuries, the Ducks still rolled up 436 total yards against USC last week, bumping their season average to a hefty 519 yards per game.