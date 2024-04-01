How to watch today's Washington State vs. Illinois Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Washington State Cougars vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Women's NCAA March Madness game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1-seed Washington State Cougars (21-14) and the No. 4-seed Illinois Fighting Illini (17-15) face off in the semifinals of the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Cougars put their three-game winning streak at stake against the Fighting Illini, who have won three straight as well.

Washington State knocked off Toledo 63-61 in the team's last outing on Thursday. Eleonora Villa led the team with 15 points in the triumph.

Meanwhile, Genesis Bryant's 19 points helped lead Illinois to a 69-61 win versus Tulsa in the team's last round on Thursday.

The winner will face either Villanova or Penn State in the inaugural WBIT championship game on Wednesday, April 3.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Washington State Cougars vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Women's NCAA March Madness Game.

Washington State vs. Illinois tip-off time & stadium

The Cougars will face off against the Fighting Illini this Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA March Madness match is set at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch the Washington State vs. Illinois NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness game between the Washington State Cougars and the Illinois Fighting Illini can watch the game live on ESPN U.

Washington State vs. Illinois Team News and Key Performers

Washington State Cougars Team News

Since Washington State lost Charlisse Leger-Walker to a season-ending injury on January 28, Eleonora Villa and Tara Wallack have stepped up their game massively, averaging 14.6 PPG and 11.6 PPG, respectively, over the 14 games since.

Astera Tuhina's form has also been a boost for the Cougars, averaging 9.3 PPG, 2.9 APG, and 1.2 steals per game since returning to the court on February 2 after missing seven games with a foot injury.

Illinois Fighting Illini Team News

Illinois averages 74.4 points per game and has a strong assist-to-turnover ratio. Makira Cook for Illinois averages 15.9 PPG, 4.3 APG, and scores 32.8% 3-pointers (40-for-122).

Genesis Bryant, Kendall Bostic, and Adalia McKenzie all average double-digit points numbers.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two colleges' women's basketball program.