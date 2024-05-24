Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Seattle Reign, as well as kick-off time and team news

Washington Spirit will take on Seattle Reign in the NWSL at the Audi Field on Friday.

The hosts are third in the standings with 21 points from their first 10 matches and will be chasing their third win in a row. They will be confident of getting three points as they are up against a struggling side in Seattle Reign. The visitors are down in 13th in the standings with just two wins to their name so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US, with match highlights also available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

The Spirit continue to be without their forward Civana Kuhlmann who is yet to recover from the injury she picked up last season.

Trinity Rodman's four assists and Ouleymata Sarr's five goals this season had helped the hosts climb up the standings. They will be the ones to watch out for in the final third.

Washington Spirit predicted XI: Kingsbury; Butel, Carle, Staab, Heilferty; Sullivan, Metayer; Hatch, Morris, Sarr; Rodman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barnhart, Bosselmann, Kingsbury Defenders: Butel, Carle, Heilferty, Krueger, McKeown, Wiesner Midfielders: Bethune, Brown, Hershfelt, Metayer, Stainbrook, Sullivan Forwards: Hatch, Morris, Ratcliffe, Ricketts, Rodman, Sarr, Silano, Tanner

Seattle Reign FC team news

Eighteen out of the 26 players on the Reign's final roster were part of the team last season. Notably, Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock are back for their 12th NWSL season, making them two of the three active players who have been with the same club every year since 2013.

The team has no fresh injury concerns but will be desperate to improve their positions with more wins in the bag.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory, Cook, Woodham, Barnes, Huerta, Fishlock, So-yun, James, Balcer, Latsko, Adames.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Weinert, Adames

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/03/24 Seattle Reign 1 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL 07/10/23 Seattle Reign 0 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL 27/03/23 Washington Spirit 1 - 0 Seattle Reign NWSL 23/05/22 Seattle Reign 0 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL

