Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Washington Spirit will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the Audi Field on Saturday.

Washington Spirit will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the Audi Field on Saturday. The hosts have nine points from their first four matches whereas the visitors are eighth in the standings.

Washington Spirit have won their last three games in a row and will be confident of picking up a fourth consecutive victory. Gotham began their season with a 1-0 win over Portland Thorns but have not managed to win the last two games.



Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo and CBS in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

The Spirit will be without their forward Civana Kuhlmann who is out with a knee injury.

Trinity Rodman has already registered two assists from the first four games and will be the go-to creator in the final third.

Washington Spirit predicted XI: Kingsbury; Butel, Carle, Staab, Heilferty; Sullivan, Metayer; Hatch, Morris, Sarr; Rodman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barnhart, Bosselmann, Kingsbury Defenders: Butel, Carle, Heilferty, Krueger, McKeown, Wiesner Midfielders: Bethune, Brown, Hershfelt, Metayer, Stainbrook, Sullivan Forwards: Hatch, Morris, Ratcliffe, Ricketts, Rodman, Sarr, Silano, Tanner

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Lynn Williams has scored eight goals against Washington in all competitions in her career. She will be looking further increase that tally.

The reigning champions have signed Ann-Katrin Berger from Chelsea on a one-year deal. Fans will be looking forward to her debut.

Gotham predicted XI: C. Miller, E. Sonnett, T. Davidson, S. Hiatt, Bruninha, N. Martin, Maitane López, D. Sheehan, Y. Ryan, Esther González, K. Stengel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 Gotham FC 2 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL 29/07/23 Washington Spirit 4 - 2 Gotham FC NWSL Challenge Cup 29/05/23 Washington Spirit 1 - 1 Gotham FC NWSL 20/04/23 Gotham FC 1 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup 18/09/22 Washington Spirit 2 - 0 Gotham FC NWSL

