How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit will look to keep up their impressive form in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when Jonathan Giraldez's side face Houston Dash at Audi Field on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over Portland Timbers, while the Dash aim to snap a three-game losing run after going down 2-1 at Gotham FC last weekend.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Houston Dash will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Orange, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and FOX Deportes.

Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am PT / 1 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Houston Dash will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, September 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

Trinity Rodman was involved in both the goals against the Thorns last time out, and could be rewarded with a start ahead of Ouleymata Sarr alongside Rosemonde Kouassi and Ashley Hatch.

With Andi Sullivan in the middle, Tara McKeown and Annaig Butel will be paired at centre-back.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Metayer, McKeown, Butel, Carle; Brown, Sullivan, Santos; Kouassi, Rodman, Hatch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins Defenders: Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kouassi, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Houston Dash team news

Mexican forward Diana Ordonez should lead the line of attack for the visitors, with the support of Avery Patterson and Yuki Nagasato.

Meanwhile, Andressa Alves and Michelle Alozie would be deployed on the wide areas.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Harris, Tarciane, Nielsen; Alves, Schmidt, Puntigam, Alozie; Patterson, Nagasato; Ordonez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz, McKinney Defenders: Chapman, Tarciane, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Lind, Ayson, Harris Midfielders: Solaun, Alves, Van Zanten, Schmidt, Olivieri, Puntigam, Briede, Rubensson Forwards: Ordonez, Alozie, Nagasato, West, Gareis, Bachmann, Patterson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Washington Spirit and Houston Dash across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 12, 2024 Houston Dash 1-3 Washington Spirit NWSL August 19, 2023 Houston Dash 1-1 Washington Spirit NWSL April 22, 2023 Washington Spirit 0-0 Houston Dash NWSL October 1, 2022 Washington Spirit 1-2 Houston Dash NWSL August 27, 2022 Houston Dash 2-2 Washington Spirit NWSL

