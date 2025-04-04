+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Trey Lipscomb #38 of the Washington NationalsGetty images
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals (1-5) return home to Nationals Park on Friday to open a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks (4-2).

Arizona is coming off a tightly contested 4-3 win over the Yankees on Wednesday. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. provided the spark at the plate with a homer and two RBI, while ace Zac Gallen dominated on the mound, fanning 13 batters over 6 2/3 shutout innings.

Meanwhile, the Nationals dropped their series finale to the Blue Jays, 4-2. C.J. Abrams accounted for most of the offense with a solo shot, but MacKenzie Gore took the loss after yielding three earned runs on nine hits over five innings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Nationals vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN2, DBacks.tv
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C..

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

Venue

Nationals Park

Location

Washington D.C.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

Washington Nationals team news

For Washington, catcher Keibert Ruiz has been the standout performer, hitting .381 with two homers and five RBI through six games. Abrams also has two long balls to his name, while Nate Lowe has knocked in six. Amed Rosario adds another productive bat, hitting .375 with a home run.

Right-hander Jake Irvin will start for the Nationals. He allowed two runs on seven hits across five innings in his first outing against Pittsburgh. Irvin went 10-14 with a 4.41 ERA over 33 starts last season.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Eugenio Suárez has powered the D-backs’ lineup early, launching a league-best five home runs and driving in 11. Geraldo Perdomo has matched that RBI total while batting .320. Josh Naylor also enters the series swinging a hot bat with a team-high average of .320. Gurriel has been warming up as well, notching a hit in back-to-back games and five RBI over his last five outings.

Brandon Pfaadt is expected to get the nod for Arizona. The right-hander gave up three runs on six hits over six innings in his 2025 debut against the Cubs. Last season, he went 11-10 with a 4.71 ERA across 32 starts.

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

08/01/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals

5-4

07/31/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals

17-0

07/30/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals

9-8

06/20/24

MLB

Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks

2-5

06/20/24

MLB

Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks

3-1

