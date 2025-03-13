How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings to open a thrilling NBA battle on March 13, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Warriors' home ground. Golden State aims to continue their five-game winning streak at home.

The Warriors have had a tough time in their division, going 2-10 against teams from the Pacific Division. With an average of 12.8 offensive rebounds per game, they are third in the league, but Kevon Looney leads the pack with 2.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Sacramento has a 4-8 record and has struggled against division opponents. The Kings have an 18-14 record when they commit fewer turnovers compared to their opponents, and they average 12.8 turnovers a game.

Golden State's three-point shooting percentage is 15.3 per game, which is marginally higher than Sacramento's 14.4 per game. The Warriors usually allow 13.2 made threes per game, while the Kings score 12.5 made threes per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings in an epic NBA action on March 13, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry has been scoring 29.5 points and grabbing 3.7 rebounds during his previous 10 games.

Jimmy Butler is helping the Warriors by contributing 17.2 points along with 5.4 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Brandin Podziemski Back injury Day-to-Day PF, Jonathan Kuminga Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings team news

Zach LaVine has been posting 25.4 points and providing 3.8 assists during his previous 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is leading the Kings, averaging 22.1 points with 4.1 assists per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jake LaRavia Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Jae Crowder Back injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

In the last five encounters between Golden State and Sacramento, the Warriors have won three of them, including their most recent 132-108 triumph on February 22, 2025. But earlier in the season, the Kings won back-to-back games, including a decisive 129-99 thumping on January 6.

With the Warriors dominating at home and the Kings posing a threat when their shooting and ball movement are on point, both teams have demonstrated that they can take over when their offense is flowing.

Sacramento's ability to take advantage of turnovers and pick up speed might keep this game close, but Golden State's advantage in rebounds and three-point shooting might be crucial. Expect a high-scoring matchup where the Warriors may have the advantage because of their home-court edge and recent momentum.

Date Results Feb 22, 2025 Warriors 132-108 Kings Jan 23, 2025 Kings 123-117 Warriors Jan 06, 2025 Kings 129-99 Warriors Oct 12, 2024 Warriors 109-106 Kings Oct 10, 2024 Warriors 122-112 Kings

More NBA news and coverage